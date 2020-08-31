La Mirada, Calif. native serves aboard USS Halsey

Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Andrew Langholf | 200904-N-FA490-2138 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Sept. 4, 2020) A portrait of Hospital Corpsman...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Andrew Langholf | 200904-N-FA490-2138 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Sept. 4, 2020) A portrait of Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Elizabeth R. Pinon, from Los Angeles, Calif., assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97), while exercising topside. Building resiliency is a necessary part of every forward-deployed Sailor’s deployment in order to stay physically and mentally ready. The Sailors of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON 15) are our most valuable asset. Halsey is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to DESRON 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Andrew Langholf) see less | View Image Page

SOUTH CHINA SEA— A Los Angeles, Calif., native and 2013 La Mirada High School graduate is serving in the U.S. Navy aboard the guided-missile destroyer, USS Halsey.



Petty Officer 2nd Class Elizabeth Pinon is a Hospital Corpsman, serving aboard USS Halsey homeported out of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. Halsey is underway in 7th Fleet conducting operations in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to the forward deployed Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15.



In the era of COVID-19, building resilience is a necessary part of every Sailor’s deployment in order to stay physically and mentally ready. Without the normal deployment schedule including port visits for rest and relaxation, Sailors have found effective ways to channel their stress and anxiety.



“I enjoy working out,” said Pinon. “Maintaining my physical fitness is the most important way to keep up my energy levels up. It's something that I greatly benefit from on and off the job.”



Engaging in activities that you enjoy and find relaxing, and exercising regularly helps build a Sailor’s resiliency. Taking care of yourself helps to keep your mind and body primed to deal with situations that require prolonged resilience.



“Staying resilient keeps me in the fight,” said Pinon. “There are no shortage of patients and I need to be ready at a moment’s notice.”



A U.S. Navy destroyer is a multi-mission ship that can operate independently or as part of a larger group of ships at sea. The ship is equipped with a vertical launching system, tomahawk missiles, torpedoes, guns and Phalanx close-in weapons systems.



Halsey is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force..



For more information on Halsey, visit https://www.facebook.com/DESRON15.