U.S. Coast Guard cutter CAMPBELL conducts joint training with Royal Danish Navy along the west coast of Greenland.

USCGC CAMPBELL ventured into Disko Bay with the HDMS KNUD RASMUSSEN for joint helicopter training exercises. Disko Bay is known for its heavy concentration of large icebergs calving off the Jacobshavn Glacier. The Jacoshavn Glacier is the primary contributor to icebergs in Baffin Bay and the Labrador Sea. CAMPBELL safely navigated the heavy concentration of floating ice, icebergs the size of professional sports stadiums, and launched her OTH cutter boat for training. CAMPBELL also launched her MH-65 helicopter to conduct hoist, rescue basket and landings/take-offs from the KNUD RASMUSSEN. The KNUD RASMUSSEN class of Danish Naval vessel is certified per HOSTEC to land the MH-65 aircraft.

