U.S. Coast Guard cutter CAMPBELL conducts joint training with Royal Danish Navy along the west coast of Greenland.

Photo By Seaman kate kilroy | USCGC CAMPBELL transited south along the west coast of Greenland overnight with the HDMS KNUD RASMUSSEN and rendezvoused in a position just offshore of Evighedsfjorden (Eternity Fjord). CAMPBELL received KNUD's Executive Officer, Commander Bo Ougaard, on board to serve as ice pilot and provide local knowledge to assist CAMPBELL in safely entering and transiting Evighedsfjorden. Once inside Eternity Fjord, CAMPBELL launched her MH-65 Dolphin aircraft and proceeded up the fjord to the head where the glacier begins. see less | View Image Page