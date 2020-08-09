USCGC CAMPBELL transited south along the west coast of Greenland with the Royal Danish Navy vessel HDMS KNUD RASMUSSEN and rendezvoused in a position just offshore of Evighedsfjorden (Eternity Fjord). CAMPBELL received KNUD's Executive Officer, Commander Bo Ougaard, on board to serve as ice pilot and provide local knowledge to assist CAMPBELL in safely entering and transiting Evighedsfjorden. Once inside Eternity Fjord, CAMPBELL launched her MH-65 Dolphin aircraft and proceeded up the fjord to the head where the glacier begins.
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2020 23:21
|Story ID:
|377654
|Location:
|GL
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Coast Guard cutter CAMPBELL conducts joint training with Royal Danish Navy along the west coast of Greenland., by SN kate kilroy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT