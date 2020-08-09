Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard cutter CAMPBELL conducts joint training with Royal Danish Navy along the west coast of Greenland.

    Photo By Seaman kate kilroy | USCGC CAMPBELL transited south along the west coast of Greenland overnight with the...... read more read more

    GREENLAND

    09.08.2020

    Story by Seaman kate kilroy 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    USCGC CAMPBELL transited south along the west coast of Greenland with the Royal Danish Navy vessel HDMS KNUD RASMUSSEN and rendezvoused in a position just offshore of Evighedsfjorden (Eternity Fjord). CAMPBELL received KNUD's Executive Officer, Commander Bo Ougaard, on board to serve as ice pilot and provide local knowledge to assist CAMPBELL in safely entering and transiting Evighedsfjorden. Once inside Eternity Fjord, CAMPBELL launched her MH-65 Dolphin aircraft and proceeded up the fjord to the head where the glacier begins.

