Rogers, Ark. native serves aboard USS Halsey

SOUTH CHINA SEA— A Rogers, Ark. native, 2010 Rogers High School graduate and University of Arkansas School of Law alumni is serving in the U.S. Navy aboard the guided-missile destroyer, USS Halsey.



Lt. j.g. Penny Davis is the ships combat systems fire control division officer, serving aboard USS Halsey homeported out of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. Halsey is underway in 7th Fleet conducting operations in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to the forward deployed Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15.



In the era of COVID-19, building resilience is a necessary part of every Sailor’s deployment in order to stay physically and mentally ready. Without the normal deployment schedule including port visits for rest and relaxation, Sailors have found effective ways to channel their stress and anxiety.



“Drawing helps me focus my attention on something instead of thinking about the fifty other things that may be going on, and that calms me down enough to get through my worklist one job at a time,” said Davis. “A busy schedule always feels a lot more manageable once you start checking things off the list.”



Engaging in activities that you enjoy and find relaxing, and exercising regularly helps build a Sailor’s resiliency. Taking care of yourself helps to keep your mind and body primed to deal with situations that require prolonged resilience.



“I like to find somewhere quiet and then take my pick of either drawing, writing or playing videogames,” said Davis. “My various solo activities are mostly a way to center my focus so that I don't feel as overwhelmed.”



A U.S. Navy destroyer is a multi-mission ship that can operate independently or as part of a larger group of ships at sea. The ship is equipped with a vertical launching system, tomahawk missiles, torpedoes, guns and Phalanx close-in weapons systems.



Halsey is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.



For more information on Halsey, visit https://www.facebook.com/DESRON15.

