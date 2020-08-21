Oklahoma City, Okla. resident serves aboard USS Halsey

SOUTH CHINA SEA— An Oklahoma City, Okla. resident is serving in the U.S. Navy aboard the guided-missile destroyer, USS Halsey.



Petty Officer 2nd Class Ebenezer Ankrah is a Logistics Specialist, serving aboard USS Halsey homeported out of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. Halsey is underway in 7th Fleet conducting operations in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to the forward deployed Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15.



In the era of COVID-19, building resilience is a necessary part of every forward-deployed Sailor’s deployment in order to stay physically and mentally ready. Without the normal deployment schedule including port visits for rest and relaxation, Sailors have found effective ways to channel their stress and anxiety.



“My way of staying resilient has to do with culture, experience and the things I have come across while growing up in a third world country,” said Ankrah. “Having a good support system, maintaining positive relationships, having a good self-image, being humble and having a positive attitude toward everything.”



Engaging in activities that you enjoy and find relaxing, and exercising regularly helps build a Sailor’s resiliency. Taking care of yourself helps to keep your mind and body primed to deal with situations that require prolonged resilience.



“I organized different programs and established healing platforms for Sailors to vent and speak about their problems and the things they are going through on daily basis,” said Ankrah. “Everyone experiences the world in different ways, and sometimes we get stuck seeing the world from a point of view that has room for only one truth.”



A U.S. Navy destroyer is a multi-mission ship that can operate independently or as part of a larger group of ships at sea. The ship is equipped with a vertical launching system, tomahawk missiles, torpedoes, guns and Phalanx close-in weapons systems.



Halsey is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force..



For more information on Halsey, visit https://www.facebook.com/DESRON15.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.21.2020 Date Posted: 09.08.2020 22:59 Story ID: 377651 Location: AT SEA Hometown: OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Oklahoma City, Okla. resident serves aboard USS Halsey, by PO3 Andrew Langholf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.