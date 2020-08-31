Albion Mich. native serves aboard USS Halsey

SOUTH CHINA SEA— An Albion, Mich., native and 2008 Albion High School graduate is serving in the U.S. Navy aboard the guided-missile destroyer, USS Halsey.



Petty Officer 1st Class Kayla Greene is a Gunner’s Mate, serving aboard USS Halsey homeported out of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. Halsey is underway in 7th Fleet conducting operations in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to the forward deployed Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15.



In the era of COVID-19, building resilience is a necessary part of every Sailor’s deployment in order to stay physically and mentally ready. Without the normal deployment schedule including port visits for rest and relaxation, Sailors have found effective ways to channel their stress and anxiety.



“I practice resiliency by ensuring that I am fed spiritually,” said Greene. “Faith has always played a huge role in my life as it is the source of my optimism.”



Engaging in activities that you enjoy and find relaxing, and exercising regularly helps build a Sailor’s resiliency. Taking care of yourself helps to keep your mind and body primed to deal with situations that require prolonged resilience.



“Optimism helps me remain resilient. One of my favorite scriptures is Romans 8:28 which states that ‘And we know that God causes everything to work together for the good of those who love God and are called according to his purpose,’” said Greene. “I am resilient because I believe that God is in control despite anything that happens in life and it will always work out for my good.”



A U.S. Navy destroyer is a multi-mission ship that can operate independently or as part of a larger group of ships at sea. The ship is equipped with a vertical launching system, tomahawk missiles, torpedoes, guns and Phalanx close-in weapons systems.



Halsey is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.



For more information on Halsey, visit https://www.facebook.com/DESRON15.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.31.2020 Date Posted: 09.08.2020 22:59 Story ID: 377650 Location: AT SEA Hometown: ALBION, MI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Albion Mich. native serves aboard USS Halsey, by PO3 Andrew Langholf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.