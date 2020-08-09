Exchange, Disney to Host Free Online Movies, Activities for Military Children Through December

Courtesy Photo | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service and the Walt Disney Studios kick off Operation...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service and the Walt Disney Studios kick off Operation Fun, a series of free movie screenings and family-friendly activities, this month with PixarFest. Military families can access everything the campaign has to offer through an interactive “kids room” on the Exchange’s XKids community Hub page at ShopMyExchange.com/XKids. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service and The Walt Disney Studios are helping military families create magic moments at home with Operation Fun, a series of free online movie screenings and weekly virtual activities.



Military families can access everything the campaign has to offer through Exchange’s XKids interactive community Hub page at ShopMyExchange.com/XKids, or check out the Exchange Facebook page for a video breakdown of activities directly from the Exchange XKids.



The fun kicks off with PixarFest, a celebration running through the end of September. Kids can log on to the Hub every Sunday to find a new Pixar-themed activity sheet, along with other activities and videos.



A military-exclusive online screening of “Toy Story 4” is scheduled for 3 p.m. Central time on Sept. 25. Online screenings are a first for the Exchange, whose longstanding partnership with Disney has brought unique in-store events, sweepstakes and concept shops to military families, as well as first-run movies to Warfighters in Southwest Asia.



Operation Fun movie streams can be accessed from the Hub and are open to all authorized shoppers with a ShopMyExchange.com account, though the number of viewers who can tune in at once is limited. Movies will be available for streaming for 48 hours so families around the world can join the fun.



“This year has been unusually difficult for military families, so we wanted to give them something special that they could enjoy together,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, Exchange senior enlisted advisor. “Military kids already sacrifice so much, so we hope these activities show them how much we appreciate their resilience and strength during this unprecedented time.”



Operation Fun events center on monthly live videos just for military kids:



• Sept. 25: “Toy Story 4” free movie screening.

• Oct. 24: “Incredibles 2” free movie screening.

• Nov. 26: “Frozen 2” free Thanksgiving movie screening.

• Dec. 12: Disney Jr. interactive video activity night.



Families can visit ShopMyExchange.com/XKids to access Operation Fun activities, information and a calendar of events. They can also follow the Exchange on http://www.facebook.com/ShopMyExchange to keep up to date on the latest Operation Fun events and activities.



Facebook-friendly version: The Army & Air Force Exchange Service and the Walt Disney Studios kick off Operation Fun, a series of free movie screenings and family-friendly activities, this month with PixarFest. Read more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-1tD.



-- 30 --



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 61st-largest retailer in the United States. Its earnings provided $2.2 billion in dividends to support military morale, welfare and recreation programs over the last 10 years. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



###



Media Notes:



For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Conner Hammett, 214-312-2714 or hammettc@aafes.com.



Follow the Exchange:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange

Twitter: https://twitter.com/shopmyexchange

Instagram: @shopmyexchange