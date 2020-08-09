Navy College Virtual Education Center Resumes Normal Operations Through Enhanced Technology

Courtesy Photo | 151105-N-ZZ999-032 PENSACOLA, Fla. (Nov. 5, 2015) The official Navy College Program...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 151105-N-ZZ999-032 PENSACOLA, Fla. (Nov. 5, 2015) The official Navy College Program logo. Use of the NCP logo is restricted to official use only with permission of the Navy Voluntary Education Program and the Naval Education and Training Professional Development and Technology Center public affairs officer. Questions about the logo and the authorized use may be directed to Navy VOLED PAO at 850-473-6007. (U.S. Navy Photo Illustration/Released) see less | View Image Page

PENSACOLA, Fla.—The Navy College Virtual Education Center (NCVEC) announced it would resume normal operations Sept. 8 after implementing several technology initiatives to better connect Sailors with education counselors.



Despite the challenges of COVID-19, the NCVEC continued to provide quality service to Sailors around the world by leveraging technology to communicate through texts, live chats, electronic help tickets, video counseling, the Navy College website and the Navy College mobile application.



Incoming telephone calls, however, ceased at the NCVEC due to employees transitioning to a maximum telework posture.



Now, with a new capability called Mobile Agent, NCVEC employees have the ability to receive incoming phone calls from Sailors while teleworking.



“The Mobile Agent capability brings the same functions, data collection and security available in the present system,” said Christopher Cruz, director of Virtual Capabilities. “But now we have the added flexibility of working from a remote location.”



Several new features accompany this new capability, including a new call-back function.



“Instead of a Sailor waiting on hold when all counselors are busy, the callback feature saves the Sailor’s place in line and automatically calls the Sailor back once a counselor becomes available,” said Cruz.



Additional new features include the Voice User Interface (VUI) and Speech Analytics, which closely matches many commercial telephone systems.



“VUI allows the Sailor to respond to the system (toll-free number menu) by speaking or selecting an option for Navy College, USMAP (United Services Military Apprenticeship Program), Navy COOL (Credentialing Opportunities On-Line) or Tuition Assistance accounting,” said Cruz.



The Speech Analytics discovers words, phrases and themes spoken during calls to reveal trends, concerns or areas of opportunity.



“With Speech Analytics, Voluntary Education will be able to enhance overall contact center performance by providing important data and insight into common questions and concerns brought up by Sailors,” said Cruz. “We can then identify areas where standardization can be improved.”



Many colleges, universities, and a host of other organizations are using new technologies to virtualize and communicate online. The NCVEC’s virtual model is not only keeping pace with those organizations, but is also leading the way in customer service across the globe.



“Through the vast expertise and passion of the NCVEC education counselors, combined with the latest technological advances,” said Cruz, “the NCVEC remains committed to providing the best possible educational services to the fleet.”



For additional information on the Navy College Program, visit www.navycollege.navy.mil to start the education process and complete required training. The NCVEC can be reached Monday – Thursday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Eastern time, and Friday, 7 a.m.-12 p.m. Eastern time toll free 1-877-838-1659. For OCONUS Navy College Office information, visit: https://www.navycollege.navy.mil/contact.htm.



As part of the MyNavy HR Force Development team, Naval Education and Training Professional Development Center (NETPDC) provides products and services that enable and enhance education, training, career development, and personnel advancement throughout the Navy. Primary elements of the command include the Voluntary Education Department, the Navy Advancement Center and the Resources Management Department.



Additional information about NETPDC can be found at https://www.public.navy.mil/netc/netpdc/Default.aspx.



-USN-