Army Reserve brings Best Warrior to Wisconsin

Photo By Spc. Olivia Cowart | Master Sgt. Ryan Cameron, the lead organizer and cadre non-commissioned officer-in-charge of the Best Warrior Competition 2020 representing the U.S. Army Reserve Command, leads a discussion on logistics before the competition at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Sept. 2. Over 40 Soldiers from across the nation traveled to compete in this year's Best Warrior, hosted from Sept. 4-10, 2020. The 2020 BWC is an annual competition that brings in the best Soldiers across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of "Best Warrior" among their peers. Competitors are evaluated on their individual ability to adapt and overcome challenging scenarios and battle-focused events, which test their technical and tactical abilities under stress and extreme fatigue. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Olivia Cowart)

FORT McCOY, Wisc. — The U.S. Army Reserve’s Best Warrior Competition is an intense and brutal challenge for only the most skilled Soldiers. Competitors put their warrior skills to the test across more than a dozen demanding events, including weapons qualification, a 12-mile ruck march, and ambush scenarios. A competition of this caliber is nothing without the experienced noncommissioned officers providing the ammo for the weapons qualification, mapping the route for the ruck march, coordinating the UH-60 Black Hawk landing zones, and more. This team of leaders is determined to carry on the tradition of the Best Warrior Competition against all odds, even if it means moving the competition across the country in the wake of a global pandemic.



“I feel like the Army Reserve had our back and we essentially have each other's back,” said Master Sgt. Ryan Cameron, lead organizer and cadre noncommissioned officer-in-charge of this year’s competition. “We said we're going to do this boots on ground competition. And everybody said yes, let's do it. And they got behind us.”



Cameron’s first experience with the competition was back in 2014. His passion for the competition has grown over the years, along with his role in supporting and planning it. Throughout its 18 years of testing Army Reserve Soldiers, Best Warrior in its recent years has been held a Fort Bragg, North Carolina. But when the COVID-19 crisis worsened, Cameron knew that he needed to create a new plan of action.



In early April 2020, he and his colleagues created a decision matrix of five different directions the competition could take. It was originally scheduled for June, and one plan included staying at Fort Bragg and rescheduling the competition to August. Cameron’s leadership approved this plan, allowing the competition to carry on in 2020.



“We got closer to that date,” said Cameron, “and we noticed that everything that we were doing was still being affected by our current situation ... COVID-19.”



The Iron Mike Conference Center at Fort Bragg, the site of the awards luncheon, wasn’t available to host more than 10 people until Sept. 1, and they weren't sure if that timeline would be extended, Cameron said. Even worse, Fort Bragg started to enhance their social distancing and quarantine measures, to include a 14-day quarantine for anyone who flew commercially there. Cameron knew there wasn’t enough time or resources to accommodate this restriction, and he would risk downsizing his staff.



“If we lose all that support staff that is getting on ground, we're risking safety for the competitors,” Cameron said. “We're risking the competition and everything that we're working for.”



Undeterred, Cameron went on a search for another location and coordinated a trip to Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, to see if it could be the next location for the Best Warrior Competition. There, he met with an old Army colleague, the Fort McCoy garrison senior enlisted advisor, Command Sgt. Maj. Paul Mantha.



“I know that he's very passionate about the Army Reserve and loves Best Warrior,” said Cameron. “He's checked on us, and given us every single thing that we asked for.”



“We were just very honored as a community and as an installation … that Fort McCoy was chosen for the Best Warrior Competition,” said Mantha. “This is an Army Reserve installation. This is an Army Reserve competition.”



Mantha provided support to the competition in the past as the command sergeant major of the Forces Command, U.S. Army Reserve Command, Special Troops Battalion there at Fort Bragg, and was well-acquainted with the process of planning the event. Mantha said he knew that Fort McCoy’s COVID-19 cases were low, and that they had ample boarding, ranges, and training space in order to meet the requirements of the competition safely.



Throughout the planning and execution stages, Cameron and Mantha took every precaution to minimize the risk of COVID-19 exposure for their Soldiers, staff, and civilian workforce. They were dedicated to hosting a “boots on ground competition,” but without compromising safety.



“So first we had to do a lot of research,” said Cameron. “We had to talk to the USARC surgeon; we had to get the do's and do nots.” Cameron explained that the competition was not able to use tear gas for this year’s event because tear gas is a respiratory agent. “So, that made sense once it was explained to us, but it's something we didn't know until we asked.”



The Best Warrior Competition has taken much of their guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations and Fort McCoy’s own risk assessment that they created. Soldiers and cadre are required to wear facemasks, get their temperature checked and recorded daily, and wash their hands at portable handwashing stations before entering high-traffic areas, Cameron said. There is also plenty of personal protective gear, like gloves and extra masks used throughout the week.



Despite the pandemic, there is a strong tradition behind the Best Warrior Competition that fostered the drive to continue this year. That drive has led to Cameron and his team working around the clock to prepare for the start of the competition, Sept. 4, with some having arrived as early as Aug. 19 to prepare.



“There's a ton of Soldiers that look forward to this every year,” Cameron said. “That's one of those things that if you take a year off, you are risking losing that drive and that passion.”



This competition is more than finding out who the best warrior is. It is an opportunity for Soldiers to participate, train, and learn, Cameron said. The competitors have the opportunity to work on their warrior skills, and the support staff gets to conduct their training mission with a high-profile event.



“Despite the coronavirus world pandemic happening, we’re going to prove that we can do it and do it better than we ever have,” Cameron said. “We have issues every year, but I can tell you that moving up here, I feel like this is going to be a better product than we had last year and the year before.”