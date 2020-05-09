USS America Amphibious Ready Group conducts freedom of navigation operation in South China Sea by USS America (LHA 6) Public Affairs

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Kelby Sanders | LUZON STRAIT (Sept. 05, 2020) - The amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Kelby Sanders | LUZON STRAIT (Sept. 05, 2020) - The amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans (LPD 18) transits the Luzon Strait with the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) on the horizon. New Orleans, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group assigned to Amphibious Squadron 11, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelby Sanders) see less | View Image Page

USS America (LHA 6) Amphibious Ready Group conducted a freedom of navigation operation in the South China Sea, Sept 5th.



The U.S. Navy conducts freedom of navigation operations, or FONOPs, to contest excessive maritime claims and reinforce laws of the sea in international waters. USS America, based in Sasebo, Japan, conducted the FONOP in the vicinity of the Paracel Islands to ensure critical shipping lanes in the area remain free and open.



“USS America (LHA 6) Amphibious Ready Group demonstrates the United States' steadfast commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific by conducting South China Sea freedom of navigation operations,” said Rear Adm. Fred Kacher, commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 7. “Our Navy-Marine Corps Team will continue to fly, sail, and operate wherever international law allows as we provide a ready response force in one of the most important maritime regions in the world.



More than $5 trillion in international trade transits the South China Sea each year. Ships assigned to the U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet routinely conduct FONOPs in the region to refute illegal claims to international waters and limitations of freedom of navigation, and USS America’s operation demonstrates the U.S. commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.



Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet conducts forward-deployed naval operations in support of U.S. national interests in the Indo-Pacific area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet, 7th Fleet coordinates with 35 maritime nations in the region to build relationships, foster maritime security, promote stability, and prevent conflict.