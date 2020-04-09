NUWC Division Newport engineer wins Helen Martha Sternberg Award

Photo By Richard Allen | Samantha Hazard, a lead project engineer in the Undersea Warfare Combat Systems...... read more read more Photo By Richard Allen | Samantha Hazard, a lead project engineer in the Undersea Warfare Combat Systems Department at Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport, was presented the 2020 Society of Women Engineers Helen Martha Sternberg Award during a ceremony on Aug. 25. see less | View Image Page

NEWPORT, R.I. — Samantha Hazard, a lead project engineer in the Undersea Warfare Combat Systems Department at Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport, was recently awarded the 2020 Society of Women Engineers (SWE) Helen Martha Sternberg Award.



The award is given annually to a female mathematician, computer scientist or computer engineer who has been working at Division Newport between six months and two years. Candidates for this award must show significant progress in her major area of study and plan on attaining a graduate degree. Hazard plans to pursue a master’s degree in human factors with a concentration in systems engineering from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.



A resident of Bristol, Rhode Island, Hazard was hired at Division Newport in August 2018 after graduating from Clarkson University with a bachelor’s degree in computer science. She quickly became a vital member of the Undersea Warfare Trainers Program, where she is the “go-to” person for technical areas under her responsibility.



The award recognizes that she has excelled at many different facets of her job. “She asks the right questions to get up to speed on multiple tactical and simulation training systems and in the past few years, she has helped develop critical software for displays, integration and installation processes,” the award states.



Always looking for ways to lend a hand, Hazard has given many demonstrations of the trainers program and supported Bring a Child to Work Day and new hire initiatives. She has provided management with feedback on how to better and more quickly integrate new hires into the programs they support. In the next year, Hazard will be working on a 219 workforce shaping internal investment to research and conduct an event on “The Impact of Team Composition on Performance.”



“Hazard’s effective communication skills, optimism and demonstrated intelligence have earned her the respect of her peers and supervisors,” the award notes.



Amanda Rock of the Sensors and Sonar Systems Department, representing the New England Shoreline Section of the SWE, presented the award to Hazard in a ceremony on Aug. 25. A video of the award presentation is posted here: https://www.dvidshub.net/video/765741/helen-martha-stermberg-award-2020



