Fallston Native Takes Charge of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command

VIRGINIA BEACH -- Navy Expeditionary Combat Command (NECC) held a change of command and retirement ceremony at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, Sept. 3.



Rear Adm. Joseph DiGuardo Jr., a native of Fallston, Md., relieved Rear Adm. Brian Brakke as commander.



“It has been my privilege and honor to serve as your commander.” said Brakke. “Thank you all for making this a magnificent end to a most excellent Navy adventure!”



Upon assuming command, DiGuardo recognized Brakke’s hard work and leadership at NECC. Diguardo spoke on the legacy of leadership at NECC and of the tradition of expeditionary warfare dating back to the Revolutionary War. He then focused on the importance of looking ahead.



“We have to look at the great power completion that we are in now,” said DiGuardo. “We have to look at how we compete with our adversaries, how we reassure allies, and how we deter the same adversaries in order to ensure we are ready when called upon.”



Prior to arriving at NECC, DiGuardo served as the director of the Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Fusion Cell at U.S. Special Operations Command.



NECC forces are globally deployed, providing capability across the full range of military operations in the maritime strategy to include forward presence, maritime security, humanitarian assistance and disaster response, sea control and power projection and deterrence. The forces that comprise NECC include: Naval Construction; Coastal Riverine; Expeditionary Logistics Support; Explosive Ordnance Disposal; Maritime Civil Affairs and Security Training; Expeditionary Intelligence; Expeditionary Combat Camera; and Expeditionary Combat Readiness.

