Fort Jackson celebrates women’s equality

The Fort Jackson community gathered at various locations on the installation during the week of Aug. 24 – 28 to commemorate Women’s Equality Day. The Leader Training Brigade and the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation coordinated the events to recognize the Aug. 26 observance.



Sgt. 1 st Class Brandy Burns, Equal Opportunity Advisor for the Leader Training Brigade, Task Force Marshall and U.S. Army Drill Sergeant Academy said to adhere to the social distancing guidelines for COVID-19, the events were open only to the Fort Jackson community.



This year’s theme for the observance was Celebrating Women’s Right to Vote. Static exhibits were displayed to celebrate the 100the anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, giving women the right to vote. The 19th Amendment was ratified on Aug. 18, 1920.



“By having the displays at different locations, we could reach out to retirees, active duty, trainees and Family members. They can read the displays at their own time and learn more about women’s equality,” Burns said. ”We have display boards covering the entire 100 years of equality for women and others that are focused on particular years.”



Command Sgt. Maj. Robert H. Atkinson, Jr., senior enlisted advisor of the Adjutant General Corps and School, said he was thankful for having the display in the Soldier Support Institute.



Women in the Armed Forces, public service, and government have long served this nation by working to clear barriers, enforce laws, implement new ideas, and change people’s attitudes. Women’s Equality Day gives us an opportunity to reflect on the many benefits of true equality and the role of women in our nation.



“In my MOS as a 42A - Human Resources Specialist, I can tell you that all of my leaders have been females and they were great leaders who trained and mentored me well. I’m a receiver of that leadership,” Atkinson said.



He said, female Soldiers can lead, train and “get after it” just as well as any other male.



Atkinson shared that when he was in basic training, the Army was in its beginning stages of gender integrated training.



“In showing the history of where we were and where we are today, it’s a good thing we can educate to show gains and strives of females in the military,” Atkinson said.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.02.2020 Date Posted: 09.03.2020 12:55 Story ID: 377424 Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Jackson celebrates women’s equality, by Veran Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.