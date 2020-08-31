W.Va. Guard highlights COVID-19 response for August

This week, the West Virginia National Guard (WVNG) surpassed day 168 of supporting the state’s COVID-19 response. Currently, 328 members of the WVNG are on duty and we have completed 1,937 missions to date.



To date, the WVNG has completed 37,499 COVID-19 tests in the state; the boxing and delivery of prepared meals; continued sanitization missions and training at long term care facilities, assisting in the testing of the movement of critical personal protective equipment continues to all 55 counties of the state.



This weekend, Task Force CRE will continue providing assistance with COVID-19 testing in Mineral County. In addition to testing, Task Force CRE will focus on decontamination missions in areas that have been affected from COVID-19 positive cases.



West Virginia National Guard support to our partner agencies remains consistent as our teams of Soldiers and Airmen assisted with the packing and distribution of meals at local food banks in Huntington this week. In addition, personnel augmenting DHHR’s regional epidemiology teams have conducted 22,442 voluntary COVID-19 mapping engagements.

As of this release, the WVNG has provided the following for the citizens of West Virginia:

• Packaged and delivered 347,888 meals

• Received and shipped 16,034,91023,424 pieces of PPE to all 55 counties

• Sanitized 617 first responder vehicles

• Performed 37,499 COVID-19 tests at various testing lanes or support missions

• Trained 834 businesses, 111 long term care facilities or medical practices and 4,838 civilians on COVID-19 prevention best practices

• Produced 189,513 pieces of PPE including isolation gowns and sewn face coverings

