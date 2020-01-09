NSWC Dahlgren Division Welcomes Small Businesses

DAHLGREN, Va. – Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) welcomes four small business contract awardees. StraCon Services Group, LLC, Marine Systems Corp., AI Signal Research, Inc., and Lynxnet, LLC, were awarded contracts for corporate communications support, ship integration services, test range operations support, and professional and operations support, respectively.



Kristofer Parker, deputy for small business at NSWCDD, highlighted the tenor of support the awards signify. “The fact that we awarded contracts to three new market entries sends a hugely positive message to companies interested in doing business with Dahlgren Division (DD) in that it helps counter the old adage that ‘you'll never break into Dahlgren,’” stated Parker.



Although Parker acknowledges that small businesses perceive a disadvantage when attempting to break into the market, he proves the notion to be untrue. “While we have companies who hold large portfolios of DD work, none of the over 90 support contractors currently performing at DD have greater than 7.2% share of the work. This speaks to the diversity of our support and objectivity of our acquisition process,” explained Parker.



Furthermore, Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) sets small business procurement goals for each division. These goals do create an environment of equity between large and small businesses in respect to contract awards, and there are other benefits to bringing on small businesses. “Small businesses are traditionally more innovative and agile than larger firms. According to Small Business Administration data, small businesses produced 16 times more patents per employee than large firms,” said Parker.



The increased maneuverability of small businesses is likely because most are privately owned and face fewer internal bureaucratic hurdles. Additionally, small businesses add a boon to local economies, as their revenue usually goes directly back to the community.



Parker, previously recognized for his impact at both NSWC Dahlgren and NSWC Carderock, is continually looking to advance efforts in attracting small businesses. NSWCDD regularly hosts industry days which showcase small business opportunities with the Navy. But with the COVID-19 outbreak Parker is looking for other avenues to accomplish this goal. “We are currently assessing means to host virtual outreach efforts.” said Parker. NSWCDD hosted its first industry day events on Aug. 20 and Sept. 1 with more virtual efforts on the horizon.



NSWCDD welcomes further opportunities to work with small business to enhance the operational capacity of the modern warfighter. If you are a small business owner looking to work with NSWC Dahlgren, contact Kristofer Parker at kristofer.parker@navy.mil, or call (540) 653-4806. For more information on NAVSEA small business programs, please visit www.navsea.navy.mil/BusinessPartnerships.

