Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads hosts free Back to School Drive Thru Event

Numerous local area military families lined up in their vehicles at Cutter Athletic Park excited to receive free school supplies in preparation for the upcoming school year.



Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads hosted a Back to School Drive Thru event on Aug. 28 where free school supplies were given out to the military community.



The event, hosted by the Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) Department with sponsorship by Operation Homefront and USAA, allowed patrons to drive up and receive a backpack filled with school supplies.



“It is important for us to be able to continue to provide support to our military members and families, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Kelley Harkins, MWR Director at NSA Hampton Roads. “These past few months have been very challenging for so many people, so it is great for us to bring a little bit of happiness, as well as relieve some financial stress for our military families as they prepare for the upcoming school year.”



Each backpack, which had colors and themes for girls and boys, were filled with a variety of school supplies to include paper, pencils, pens, erasers, glue sticks, scissors, highlighters, and crayons.



“With the local area schools moving into a virtual learning environment, we recognize that there are many stressors that may impact our parents and children,” said Capt. Jonathan Kline, Commanding Officer of NSA Hampton Roads. “If we are able to help alleviate some of that stress and worry by giving out some free school supplies to our military families, then we are accomplishing one of our missions of continuing to support the fleet, the fighter and the family.”



MWR was able to give away 150 backpacks to military members and families.



“I have two sons who are going back to school, so being able to get the free school supplies helps and now we have one less thing to worry about,” said Operations Specialist 1st Class Sapphire Bell. “With everything going on with COVID-19, going to a drive-thru event is safer than going into the stores where there are a lot of people and a sometimes limited number of school supplies.”



NSA Hampton Roads also hosted Back to School Drive Thru events at their other bases at Northwest Annex and Portsmouth Annex.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.27.2020 Date Posted: 09.02.2020