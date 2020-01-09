NRL, Maryland Virtually Sign Partnership on Quantum Technologies

Photo By Paul Cage | WASHINGTON (Sep. 1, 2020) U.S. Naval Research Laboratory Commanding Officer, Capt....... read more read more Photo By Paul Cage | WASHINGTON (Sep. 1, 2020) U.S. Naval Research Laboratory Commanding Officer, Capt. Ricardo Vigil (top left), and NRL Director of Research, Bruce Danly, Ph.D. (bottom left), and Gerald M. Borsuk, Ph.D., (bottom right) associate director of research for NRL’s systems directorate joined University of Maryland’s Ronald Walsworth, Ph.D, director, Quantum Technology Center for a virtual signing ceremony Sept. 1. The partners are entering into an agreement to identify and pursue opportunities for high quality educational outreach, knowledge sharing, and collaboration in developing quantum technologies and understanding the science that makes them possible. As the corporate laboratory of the Navy, NRL has a long and fruitful relationship with industry and academia. see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON — Although COVID-19 has disrupted business around the world for many organizations, it doesn’t mean that all work stops. U.S. Naval Research Laboratory and the University of Maryland’s Quantum Technology Center (QTC) held a so-called virtual signing ceremony during a video call where the two organizations entered into an Educational Partnership Agreement to identify and pursue opportunities related to quantum technologies research Sept. 1.



The partners plan to seek avenues to collaborate in developing quantum technologies and understanding the science that makes them possible.



“NRL and the Quantum Technology Center have much synergism between our programs that bodes well for a successful joint research and collaboration of value in quantum technologies,” said Gerald M. Borsuk, Ph.D., associate director of research for the systems directorate at NRL.



NRL has been conducting quantum research for more than 20 years in the key areas of positioning, navigation, and timing, computing, sensing, and algorithms. Future exchanges are expected to involve work to advance the scaling and integration of quantum technologies that has the potential to impact work on machine learning and the future quantum internet.



“We are thrilled to partner with the Naval Research Laboratory,” said Ronald Walsworth, Ph.D., University of Maryland professor of electrical & computer engineering and of physics, and founding director of QTC.



QTC was created at the University of Maryland to innovate, translate, and educate in quantum technology, with a focus on real-world applications and training the next generation of quantum leaders.



“QTC translates quantum science into new capabilities and technologies for real world applications,” said Walsworth. “This partnership gives QTC, UMD and the Navy the opportunity for joint research to advance quantum technology for the Navy and will help prepare a workforce trained in this critical area.”



Additional research may be performed in technologies associated with creating and implementing a quantum internet. This research would involve quantum memory, quantum repeaters and routers, as well as associated classical network theory and associated implementations.



NRL and UMD expect interactions between the two groups to involve exchange of samples and of expertise, collaborations in experimental and theoretical work, and the exchange of researchers.



“Quantum technology is developing rapidly and many organizations are quickly getting involved,” said Walsworth. “We are excited to collaborate with NRL to strengthen the current research and training activities within QTC, expand our research in areas such as machine learning and quantum networking, and notably, accelerate realization of the quantum internet.”





