Desert Yankee Demonstrates Task Force Command and Control on the Move

Task Force Spartan Soldiers exceeded exepctations this week, deploying the task force Mobile Command Post from Kuwait to Jordan in mere hours, showcasing the command's ability to command and control thousands of troops on the move.



Operation Desert Yankee was designed to test the expeditionary capabilities of the MCP in the event the task force needs to establish themselves anywhere and at any time within the U.S. Army Central area of operations.



"It's proof of concept," said Lt. Col. Jeffrey Roth, deputy officer in charge of Task Force Spartan's forces in Jordan, speaking about the MCP. "It proves to our leadership that we can move our mission command systems in a contingency operation."



Maj. John Noecker, the officer in charge of Operation Desert Yankee, described the process taken to establish the command post.



"The process that we've undertaken is quite simple and it allowed us to accomplish command and control of our combat forces," said Noecker.



"Once the equipment arrived on the ground, Soldiers from the different staff sections within the division headquarters, gathered up their equipment, established a footprint and once those expand-o-vans were in place, established the power to run the mission command nodes to the point where we will be able to communicate with subordinate elements in theater,” he added.



Equipment came by both air and ground," added Roth. "The ground equipment came through two different borders, while the air equipment came along with personnel."



Over 24 hours, the Soldiers unloaded two M1087 Expandable Van Shelters and four Humvees along with other necessary equipment to establish the MCP. After that, it was all about establishing communications and transferring command and control capabilities from Kuwait to Jordan.



During the operation, Col. Andrew Caliendo, the officer in charge of Task Force Spartan's forces in Jordan, sat down with members of the Jordan Armed Forces to share knowledge between the U.S. and Jordanian armed forces.



"We were able to give our JAF counterparts an overview of our MCP," said Caliendo. "We

showed a presentation of what equipment and personnel we had."



According to Noecker, establishing connectivity is the key to the successful operation of the MCP.



"It's key that they can identify their position within the mobile command group and establish the proper signal linkages with all their assets," said Noecker. "Once those are identified, and communications are established, we can come in and run the mobile command post."



Sgt. 1st Class Alexander Rodriguez, the noncommissioned officer in charge of signal operations for the MCP, also spoke of the importance of his Soldier's work to the success o the operation.



"Our job here is very important in the sense of a maneuvering entity that can provide secure and non-secure internet and communications," said Rodriguez. "It's very technical and meticulous, but it's required in order to provide the command group with the capabilities they need."



Demonstrating the MCP’s capabilities to command and control troops, Task Force Spartan, and 42nd Infantry Division Deputy Commanding General for Support, Brig. Gen. Thomas Spencer engaged personnel through a secure video conference call during the operation.



“The MCP was specifically designed to command and control troops and formations on the go,” said Spencer. “This capability gives us [the task force] a distinct advantage that ensures we remain in control of our forces.”



The Soldiers of the division worked hard to successfully complete this mission. Communcation in the command post was set up succesfully, and all functions of the command post were operational, he emphasized.



"A couple of things will determine the end state of this mission," said Noecker. "One is to show we're able to expeditiously move equipment and personnel. Second is that we'll be able to have communications with subordinate elements and other tactical nodes within the division."



What makes this operation stand out? According to Noecker, it is the rarity of it.



"Desert Yankee is a unique operation," said Noecker. "This could be one of the first times a division headquarters has expeditiously deployed a MCP to another location, away from the main command post into another country by air and ground."



Noecker expressed pride in his Soldiers and said the mission would not have been possible if it were not for the Soldier's hard work and dedication.



"From day one, they've been ready and willing to chip in, lend a hand, and get their systems in operation," said Noecker. "So, it's been quite a pleasure to work alongside all of these Soldiers this week."

