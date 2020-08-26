Private Laura Sanchez Talks Army Aviation Maintenance

USAG Humphreys, Republic of Korea Pfc. Laura Sanchez, an Aircraft Powertrain Repair assigned to Bravo Company, 602nd ASB, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2ID/RUCD discusses what it's like to be an U.S. Army aircraft mechanic.



Q1. When you join the army and what inspires you?



A1. "I joined the army when I was 19 years old just recently. I joined because my father is in the military, and I've seen how much pride he has in his work and I wanted that from myself and so many opportunities in the military and if you don't know what to do, you will figure it out."



Q2. You were in auto shop repair in high school, how that helps you in your current MOS?



A2. "In high school, I did an introduction auto shop and it has helped me a lot with my new MOS especially not knowing anything about aircrafts, little bit of background experience goes a long way."



Q3. What are some of the challenges with working on aircraft or what are you enjoy most working on aircraft?



A3. "What I enjoy most working on aircraft is a lot goes in to it and it's a big team work and there's always something to learn you can do this for 20 years and still not know everything about the aircraft."



Q4. Can you tell us little bit about what goes in the maintenance. What do you do as a maintenance operator?



A4. "As a maintenance operator, we make sure that the aircraft is up to date that all the safety precautions are still there. We do everything by the book. We also do non-destructive inspections."



Q5. What happens before aircraft goes out



A5. "When an aircraft first comes in, we take the rotor heads, take it back to the shop, we take it apart completely. Do a bunch of NDI Inspections, Non Destructive Inspections. And make sure that everything is up to date. And after all the inspections, we put it back together and send it back out that could take 2 weeks or longer depending on how many personnel we have."



Q6. How do you feel being a part of the team



A6. "As a female going in to aviation, there's not a lot of us and it could be intimidating at first being a only female or one of the only females. But it's well worth it. It's a big brotherhood and sisterhood. And we all take care of each other as if we are brothers and sisters. You have to get used to it first, but it's all well worth it."



Q7. Anything else?



A7. "I'm just very fortunate to have this great opportunity to serve my country. And to learn so much and so many opportunities for myself and make lifelong friendships. Thank you for my family. I'm in Korea, so they are far away. Thank you for always supporting me. "

