Adjutant General of Vermont – State Public Affairs Officer

789 Vermont National Guard Road – Colchester, VT 05446-3004

(802) 338-3478 DSN: 636-3478 FAX: (802) 338-3247 DSN: 636-3247



TAG Release 20-17



Tuesday, September 1, 2020

PHONE: (802) 338-3478

CELL: (802) 734-1677



Camp Ethan Allen Training Site (CEATS) Training Schedule Update



Jericho, Vt. – The Camp Ethan Allen Training Site has updated their schedule based on a need for increased firing times. Schedule is below.



In addition, from Sept. 14-16, the 572 Brigade Engineer Battalion will conduct training using a Demolition Effect Simulator on Camp Johnson, Colchester from 8:00 am to 7:00pm each day. This non-standard training on Camp Johnson fulfills necessary training year 2020 requirements to simulate safely detonating Improvised Explosive Devices from roadways.



Vermont units are on a compressed time line because of training requirements leading up to likely 2021 deployments, training year 2020 requirements, and limited use throughout the spring. Live fire is set for tonight, and over the course of the next few weeks.



While preparing for deployment units also have requirements that must be met within the training year which ends Sept. 30. Training has often occurred at Fort Drum to meet requirements. Fort Drum has implemented a mandatory two week quarantine period for National Guard units which equates to an annual training (AT) period – eliminating Fort Drum as a possibility to mitigate the impact on the community around CEATS.



CEATS is a subordinate unit of the Garrison Support Command. Plans, operations, range safety, and all operations at the range are run by a dedicated full-time and part-time staff. Range staff has also led multiple efforts to mitigate the impact of noise on the local community. The range schedule, as it stands, is on page two. Range operations are subject to change.



All noise complaints and range inquiries should be directed to the Vermont National Guard State Public Affairs office by calling 802-338-3000 and using option three. You can also e-mail inquiries through the VTNG Public Affairs mailbox at: ng.vt.vtarng.mbx.vtng-statepao@mail.mil







SUBJECT: Live Fire Training Dates



As a follow up to the recent town meeting we want to make you aware of Range Operations taking place during the upcoming month. The following dates have been compiled in order to provide advance notice of live fire training events at CEATS (Camp Ethan Allen Training Site).



Range Usage:



SEP 2020:

Week of August 31- September 6

31-3 August Small Arms 2200

31-3 August VT FISH/WILDLIFE 1600

1 September Mortars 2300

2-3 September Mortars 1600. .50 CAL 2300

2 September USBP Richford 1600

1/3 September ICE 1600



Week of September 7-13

8-13 September Small Arms 1700

8-10 September .50 CAL/IDF/ Small Arms 2300

8-14 September Small Arms/.50 CAL/Artillery 2200

11-12 September Burlington Police Dept. 1600



Week of September 14-20

14-18 September Small Arms 1600

14-16 September .50 CAL 1600

17 September Demo 1600

18, 20 September .50 CAL/ Small Arms 1600

19 September .50 CAL/Small Arms 2200



Week of September 21-27

22-25 September Small Arms 1600

21 September DEMO 1800/ Small Arms 2000

23-25 September .50 CAL 2200

24-25 September Chittenden County Sherriff 1600

25/27 September .50 CAL 1600

26 September .50 CAL 2200



Week of September 28-October 4

28SEP- 2OCT Small Arms 1600

28 September Burlington PD 1600

29 September DEA 1600

1 October Burlington PD 1600

3-4 October Small Arms 1600



OCT 2020:

Week of October 5-11

6-9 October Small Arms 1600

6 October FBI 1600

7 October US Marshalls 1600

8-9 October Burlington PD 1600

8-9 October Essex PD 1600

7-9 October Small Arms, .50 CAL 2200



Week of October 12-18

12-16 October Small Arms 1600

13-14 October Burlington PD 1600

15-16 October US Marshalls 1600

17-18 October Artillery 2000

15-18 October Small Arms, .50 CAL 2200



Week of October 19-25

20-23 October Small Arms 1600

19-20 October Small Arms, .50 CAL 2359

21-24 October Small Arms, .50 CAL, Mortars 2359



Week of October 26- November 1

26-30 October Small Arms 1600

26, 29-30 October Burlington PD 1600

26-30 October .50 CAL 1600

31 October .50 CAL 2200





Please feel free to contact us with any concerns that might arise.



1. E-mail: ng.vt.vtarng.mbx.vtng-statepao@mail.mil



2. Phone: (802) 338-3000 option 3

