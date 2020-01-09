The New Commander: Camp Grayling Maneuver Training Center

Col. Scott Meyers assumed command of Camp Grayling Maneuver Training Center in a change of command and transfer of colors ceremony held on base Friday afternoon, August 28.



Col. Meyers originally joined Bravo Battery of the 1st Battalion, 119th Field Artillery in Alma, MI in February of 1990 and has risen in the ranks to positions of the director of Human Resources for the Michigan National Guard and brigade level commander of the 272nd Regional Support Group. He succeeds Col. Edward Hallenbeck who had been the chief facilities management officer from 2016 to 2020, having also been Garrison Commander of CGMTC in November of 2017. Col. Meyers relinquished command of the 272nd Regional Support Group to Col. Joseph Cognitore, who entered the United States Army in 1995 and has been the deputy commander of the 272nd RSG as well as deputy chief of staff of logistics for the Michigan National Guard.



The assumption of command ceremony was officiated by Brig. Gen. Lawrence E. Schloegl, Assistant Adjutant General and Commander, Michigan Army National Guard. Schloegl thanked Hallenbeck for the work he did during his time as commander of the CGMTC. The unit guidons, the colors signifying unit responsibility were passed between Brig. Gen Schloegl, the unit commanders and Command Sergeants Major Joseph Gregory and Kevin Palmatier.



“As some of you may know, when Col. Hallenbeck took command, he took command from me. When, one of my career challenges as an installation manager has been going after funding and one of my biggest advocacies was the CFMO, which was Col. Hallenbeck. So when it was asked of me who I would suggest as the next installation manager, well I suggested it be Colonel. Hallenbeck.” said Schloegl.



Brig. Gen. Schloegl then gestured to the numerous new buildings in the 600 block of the facility and described the infrastructure improvements which have occurred across the expansive base during the past several years, making Camp Grayling Maneuver Training Center a critical component of the National All-Domain Warfighting Center and host of Northern Strike as well as numerous other year-round operations as the largest state owned military training facility at 107 years old.



Col. Hallenbeck will be continuing his service to the Michigan National Guard as a liaison with the U.S. Virgin Islands. Brig. Gen. Schloegl presented Col Hallenbeck with a Meritorious Service Medal (MSM) for his outstanding performance on behalf of The Adjutant General and Director of Military and Veterans Affairs, Maj. Gen. Paul D. Rogers.

“For those of you who don’t know “The” Col. Scott Meyers, we’ve had an opportunity to work together, for a while now and this is the 2nd O-6 command he’s achieved,” said Schloegl. “The” Col. Scott Meyers stands out.”



Col. Meyers’ awards and decorations include the Bronze Star Medal, Purple Heart Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal with four oak leaf clusters, the Army Commendation Medal with four oak leaf clusters, the Army Achievement Medal with two oak leaf clusters, The Reserve Component Achievement Medal, the National Defense Ribbon 2nd award, Iraqi Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Ribbon, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Armed Forces Reserve Medal, NCO Professional Ribbon, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, Broadsword Ribbon 7th award, Michigan Distinguished Service Medal, Michigan Overseas Service Ribbon, the Aviator Crewman’s Badge and the Army Combat Action Badge and various other individual and unit awards. Col. Meyers is also a recipient of the Gen. Douglas MacArthur Leadership Award, the Brig. Gen. Mathieu Award for Excellence and has been awarded the Honorable Order of Saint Barbara.



Col. Scott Meyers is married to the former Heather Ann Woods, who received yellow roses as a welcoming gift and substantial praise for her decades of support of the Michigan National Guard. They have a daughter, Reagan. They will be moving from their home in Saint Johns, Mich. to a new director’s cabin on base. Mrs. Deb Hallenbeck received red roses as gratitude for her years of support and the love she has shown the community.

