NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Yokosuka Holds 103rd Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Internship Graduation Ceremony

Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Yokosuka held the 103rd Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) internship program graduation ceremony on Aug. 25, building on a strong allied relationship.



192 interns have graduated from the JMSDF-NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka internship program, ongoing for nearly 60 years. Lt. Hiroyuki Tanibata is the program’s latest alumni.



“Each JMSDF intern should take pride in knowing that they were chosen for this prestigious program and follow in the footsteps of some notable alumni to include, Adm. Murakawa, who became the 33rd Chief of Staff for the JMSDF,” said Capt. Edward Pidgeon, NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka commanding officer. “He is a prime example of the superb officers who have participated in this program.”



Two interns usually pass through the program in a given year and perform six-month terms, studying NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka’s logistical framework, practices and examine ways to enhance the U.S. Navy’s and JMSDF’s interoperability.



In Tanibata’s final presentation before JMSDF attendees and NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka’s leadership, he displayed various case studies of both nation’s logistical procedures and suggested ways they can leverage each other’s resources to enhance mission readiness in the Indo-Pacific region.

“Over the years, graduates of this program are counted [at] 192, including Lt. Tanibata,” said JMSDF Ship Supply Depot Commanding Officer Capt. Yasuhiko Nishikawa. “They are now taking responsible positions among the JMSDF’s logistics organizations as bridges between the JMSDF and the U.S. Navy.”



The internship program started as a training opportunity for young JMSDF officers to develop logistics skills from their U.S. Navy counterparts. The interns participating in the program rotate through various departments within the command, shadowing their U.S. Navy counterpart, or sponsor, learning the best practices. In the field of logistics, the program is an important one because it deepens ties and ensures the success of U.S. and Japan joint missions.



The JMSDF is the maritime warfare branch of the Japan Self-Defense Force. Formed after World War II, the JMSDF is in charge of security for Japan’s territorial waters, airspace and neighboring areas. The Japan-U.S. alliance, having the Japan-U.S. Security Arrangement at its core, is vital in helping maintain peace and stability, not only in Japan, but throughout the Indo-Pacific region as well.



NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and employing a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel, NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter.

