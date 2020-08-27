Will Beckley to be PPA's new plant manager

From heavy mobile equipment mechanic to trades division manager, Will Beckley is ready for the next big challenge in his career with Marine Depot Maintenance Command, becoming the new plant manager for Production Plant Albany this September.



Beckley has 26 years of service with the federal government to include 10 years in the U.S. Army, then 16 years with MDMC. “I started as a heavy mobile equipment mechanic, promoted to HMEM work leader, Production Shop planner, planner and estimator, program manager, Trades Branch head, Material Management Branch head, Trades Division manager,” Beckley said.



Most of his 16 years with MDMC have been here at Production Plant Barstow, on the Yermo Annex aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California. “I have spent 14 of those years at PPB, and I worked at Production Plant Albany from 2013 to 2015 and returned to Barstow in January 2016 for my current job as Trades Division manager,” he said. “I love serving the Marine Corps. I spent 10 years in the Army driving junk equipment and it’s satisfying to be able to provide refurbished equipment to young Marines to keep them safe both at peace and in war. We give more than equipment to them, we help train them and provide support in many ways to include TMDE calibration support, forward maintenance and corrosion repair at the Marine Expeditionary Forces.”



Within MDMC, both Production Plant Barstow and Production Plant Albany rebuild all the ground combat equipment for the Marine Corps and have a full understanding of the needs of the units.



“We have the flexibility to change requirements mid-stream to meet urgent needs, we can fabricate and design new equipment as needed and we work closely with many units to fulfill their needs which can’t be done by other services or contractors,” Beckley explained. “Our total mission is to support our warfighters.”



In his new position, he will be the new Plant manager, replacing Darren Jones who is retiring and he is looking forward to making a difference at PPA just as he has at PPB.



“Will is one of the most exceptional people I’ve had the pleasure to work with over long federal career,” said Robert “Chip” Schwartz, Plant manager, PPB. “He has a unique combination of drive, energy and intelligence that has greatly benefitted Production Pant Barstow. I look forward to working with him in his new role as Plant Manager for Production Plant Albany.”



In his new role, he will continue to utilize his degree in Management earned from Park University. This self-proclaimed military brat was born at Fort Ord, California, but was raised in Lincoln, New Mexico, and is no stranger to picking up and moving across country. In addition to Georgia, California and New Mexico, the Army had him stationed at Camp Casey, Korea; Fort Knox, Kentucky; and Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland. This move will be made with his wife, Milisa and their youngest of three children, Zachory who is 19. The two oldest children are off being adults.



“He is looking to go to school out there to study engineering,” Beckley said. “My two oldest are Nicholas who is 30 and Alex who is 28. I also have a grandson Michael who is 10.”



The three begin their travels on September 11, which he says is a spooky day to travel given what happened on 9/11 2001. Regardless, he is looking forward to fresh faces and new challenges and good old fashioned Georgia barbeque!



“I’m looking for a new challenge with a fresh group of people,” he said. “Although I worked there before, many people have changed positions and the dynamics are a little different. I look forward to building new relationships and teams with the people I work with.



”His official start date is September 27, at which point he will take the helm at Production Plant Albany.



“I’m probably a little crazy for making multiple moves across country,” Beckley said. “But I love what I do and it doesn’t matter where the work is, I will go.”

