High Altitude Airdrop Mission Support Center coming to JB Charleston

Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Southeast awarded a $3.8 million firm fixed price, design-bid-build contract, August 26, to GCB JV1, LLC (small business) from Pensacola, Florida, for a High Altitude Airdrop Mission Support (HAAMS) Center at Joint Base (JB) Charleston, South Carolina.



The HAAMS mission provides in-flight operational and physiological support to aircrew, mission essential ground personnel, and special operation forces performing unpressurized airdrop joint operations at 20,000 feet mean sea level (MSL) and above.



“Last year, the HAAMS unit relocated from Little Rock Air Force Base and has been scattered across multiple locations at JB Charleston,” said NAVFAC Southeast Project Manager Georgios Paspalaris. “Once built, the new HAAMS Center will provide one structure that will increase the efficiency and safety of personnel assigned to this facility.”



This structure has two requirements.



The first is to design an office area, which will support the physiological support staff, management and training classrooms.



The second is to design a space to work on and store parachutes, store aircraft pallets, and create mock-up devices for training.



Work is expected to be completed by September 2021.



Small businesses play a vital role in the American economy - employing half of our country's workforce, creating nearly two out of every three new American jobs, and often being the source of the next great American innovation. NAVFAC Southeast strives to meet its goals and build on its successes by providing contract opportunities to these businesses.



“NAVFAC Southeast invests in small businesses to support our national defense,” said John Bazylewicz, NAVFAC Southeast assistant deputy director for Small Business. “Small businesses fuel the American dream, which grows the local and federal economies that ultimately strengthen the warfighter.”



Bazylewicz explained that small businesses provide construction, professional and supported services expertise that support the Navy’s mission and the men and women in uniform. It is through strong policy and sound business processes that NAVFAC is able to develop capabilities based strategies that consider program risks, cost, schedule and technical requirements that help meet the expectations of supported commanders while supporting public policy objectives.



Each year NAVFAC establishes target goals for Small Business, Small Disadvantaged Business (SDB), Historically Underutilized Business Zone Small Business (HUBZONE), Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), and Women-Owned Small Business categories. Utilizing these small business concerns to the maximum extent practicable is a matter of National interest with both social and economic benefits.



