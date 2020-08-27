Protect yourself in high heat conditions

Photo By Keith Hayes | Mark Reeves, Safety Speclialist, Base Safety Office, MCLB Barstow, displays the...... read more read more Photo By Keith Hayes | Mark Reeves, Safety Speclialist, Base Safety Office, MCLB Barstow, displays the computer heart of the WBGT heat monitoring station at the Base Safety office. The WBGT takes all atmospheric conditions into account, such as humidity and wind, to determine what heat flags are posted at the front gates of the Nebo and Yermo sides of Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, Calif., Aug. 24. see less | View Image Page

With temperatures in the past two weeks ranging from 108 degrees to 115 degrees in the High Desert with a staggering 130 degrees recorded August 16 in Baker, California, just over an hour’s drive north of Barstow, California, outside working conditions in the High Desert have taken on a new overtone of real danger for those who don’t heed the heat.



That is the main reason that the WetBulb Globe Temperature monitoring station exists at its permanent location in front of the Base Safety Office aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow.“The WBGT takes into account all conditions that affect how hot, or how cool, it actually feels aboard base,” Mark Reeves, Safety specialist, Base Safety Office, explained.



“A simple thermometer may show a reading of 100 degrees aboard base,” he said “but the WBGT takes into account not only the temperature, but the humidity (moisture), the wind speed, and other factors which can make a 100 degree heat feel like 105 or 110 degrees, or conversely it may make it feel like a temperature lower than what a thermometer reads.”



“Higher humidity makes it harder for the body to cool itself,” Brian Korves, Safety specialist, said. “Perspiration doesn’t evaporate as quickly, so the body remains hot and the body’s core temperature will rise. That’s not good,” Korves said.



That information provided by the WBGT is critical because it determines what “heat flags” are posted at the front gate of MCLB Barstow and its Yermo Annex



“For the first heat flag to be posted, which is green, temperatures must range from 80 degrees to 84 degrees,” Reeves said. “Yellow flag conditions go from 85 degrees to just under 88 degrees.”



Both of those heat ranges require supervisors to plan outside activities for Marine or civilian personnel, especially those not acclimatized to conditions in the high desert.



Heat stress, heat stroke, and heat exhaustion is likely to occur at these temperatures if personnel doing outside work don’t take precautions, such as staying well hydrated and taking frequent cooling breaks to lower the body’s temperature.



“Getting into the red flag zone, those temperatures range from 88 degrees to just under 90,” Reeves said. As is expected, getting into the red zone on heat starts presenting possibly life-threatening conditions.



“Usually new personnel coming aboard base are given about two weeks to acclimate themselves to the often harsh conditions of the high desert before they’re given a lot of outside duties,” Reeves pointed out.



The black flag when posted at the front gate should be a real cause for concern for those considering doing outside activities.



“Black flag, which is temperatures 90 degrees and above, means the WBGT has determined the ‘feels like’ temperature is now in the life-threatening range, so any

non-mission essential activities are put on hold,” Reeves said. “Heat stroke is also a real possibilities. This is the deadliest of the heat ailments.”



Those who must work outside, such as firefighters, police officers, railway operations personnel and others tasked with performing outdoors, should stay well hydrated, consuming 2 quarts of cool water an hour (per a Navy.mil website), rest in a shaded using the work to rest ratio of 25 percent work and 75 percent rest, such as work for 15 minutes then rest for 45 minutes.



“You should be working with a ‘buddy’ or in a group so you can keep an eye on each other,” Reeves concluded.



“Watch out for symptoms of heat-related ailments such as dizziness, fainting, fever, headaches, muscle cramps, and nausea. Not sweating in high heat conditions is also a sign that your body is trying to shut down because of the high heat. Get those people to a shady area, indoors is even better, loosen their clothing and call for medical help immediately.”



“Longtime desert residents are often the victims of heat illnesses because they think they’re acclimated and know how to deal with the heat. Don’t be ‘that guy’ who ignores what his body is trying to tell him and what officials have posted as dangerous heat,” he said. “Whatever you think is vital to be done outside in most cases can wait. It’s not worth your life to over-extend yourself in dangerous heat conditions.”



Author’s note: Some information for this article was taken from:

https://www.timeanddate.com/weather/@11071615/historic?month=8&year=2020

https://www.med.navy.mil/sites/nhrota/explPopup.htm