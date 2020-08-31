307th Bomb Wing bombers return to Barksdale

Nine B-52 Stratofortress bombers assigned to the 307th Bomb Wing returned to Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana on July 28 after leaving the base to avoid Hurricane Laura.

The jets left the base earlier in the week, seeking a haven from the storm at various military installations in Texas, according to Col. David Anderson, 307th Operations Group commander.

The forced evacuation proved to be a blessing in disguise for the Reservists and active-duty Airmen working to move the jets.

“The storm provided a great opportunity to exercise our combined Reserve team’s ability to mobilize our people and assets,” said Anderson. They responded both quickly and effectively, preserving our readiness and ability to regenerate.”

Aircrew from the 93rd Bomb Squadron and 11th BS, along with Airmen from the 307th Maintenance Squadron, responded in less than 24 hours to move the aircraft out of harm’s way.

The 93rd BS, an Air Force Reserve unit, and 11th BS, an active-duty unit, work together in an active associate model to train all initial and requalifying B-52 aircrew for the U.S. Air Force. The 307th MXS is a Reserve unit working with active-duty Airmen in a total force enterprise framework.

Hurricane Laura made landfall on the Texas-Louisiana border as a Category 4 storm with sustained winds of more than 135 mph. The storm still packed gusts of more than 50 mph when the storm hit Barksdale AFB, according to the National Weather Service.

Normal operations for all units are slated to resume today.

