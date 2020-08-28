3rd Combat Aviation Brigade continues port operation

Photo By Sgt. Andrew McNeil | Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division move containers of equipment during...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Andrew McNeil | Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division move containers of equipment during port operations at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, Aug. 28. Soldiers transported the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade containers from the Port of Charleston in South Carolina. The brigade returned from a nine-month rotation in Europe supporting Operation Atlantic Resolve. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andrew McNeil / 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division) see less | View Image Page

HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, Ga. — The 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, continued port operations for the redeployment of equipment at Hunter Army Airfield, GA, Aug 28, after returning from a nine-month deployment to Europe in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve.



Atlantic Resolve provides units the ability to build readiness, increase interoperability and enhance the bond between allied and partnered militaries through multinational training events.



“We are receiving all of the containers from the Port of Savannah and Port of Charleston,” said 1st Lt. Michael Hawkins, the executive officer of 603rd Aviation Support Battalion, 3rd CAB. “We are categorizing them by battalion and company and then delivering them.”



Moving a brigade is no small feat. The CAB is made up of four separate battalions. Each battalion has their own equipment unique to its function in the brigade.



The aviation brigade has been working alongside the 3rd Sustainment Brigade, 3rd ID, to transport equipment from the Port of Savannah in Georgia and the Port of Charleston in South Carolina to HAAF.



“We are trying to get the containers to their units as quickly as possible so we can continue training,” Hawkins said.



The brigades working together show the division’s ability to quickly reset and be ready for any mission. The port operations are also helping Soldiers certify their force-projection skills in a real-world setting.



“This operation is helping me develop as a leader, because I have to direct Soldiers,” said Spc. Jarissa Reyes, a Soldier assigned the 603rd ASB.



Reyes directed the forklift drivers during the sorting and loading of container boxes on trucks at HAAF.



It's the Soldiers participating in port operations that are the key pieces to the success of the mission, said Hawkins, the executive officer.