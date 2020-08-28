La. National Guard continues Laura response efforts

BATON ROUGE, La. – At the direction of the governor, the Louisiana National Guard has more than 6,200 Guardsmen supporting current and future operations following Hurricane Laura’s landfall, Aug. 28, to include but not limited to: logistical support and commodities distribution, road and bridge clearance, and placement of liaison officer teams assisting parish emergency operations centers.



The LANG is prepared to send additional trained and ready soldiers and airmen to support civil authorities as needed in response activities, safeguarding the population, saving lives and protecting critical infrastructure.



The LANG currently has approximately 27 helicopters available, along with 236 high-water vehicles and 76 boats manned and staged in south, west, and north Louisiana providing health and welfare checks.



To date, the LANG assisted in evacuating more than 2,000 people and 20 pets from Calcasieu Parish.



To date, the LANG has distributed 70,000 liters of water, 39,000 MREs and 6,200 tarps to the citizens of Louisiana as of this morning and is opening points of distribution in requested parishes as early as today.



The LANG also has 11 engineer assessment teams, seven engineer work teams and 11 route clearance teams working to remove debris and clear roads.

