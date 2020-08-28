More than a rifleman

Photo By Lance Cpl. Chase Drayer | U.S. Marine with Marine Rotational Force-Europe 20.2, Marine Forces Europe and Africa,...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Chase Drayer | U.S. Marine with Marine Rotational Force-Europe 20.2, Marine Forces Europe and Africa, play volleyball with refugees while volunteering at a refugee center in Sjøvegan, Norway, July 26, 2020. Marines had the opportunity to volunteer at refugee centers every Sunday to either teach English and Spanish classes or participate in group activities like canoeing, hiking, and team sports. MRF-E conducts various exercises, including arctic cold-weather and mountain-warfare training, as well as military-to-military and community engagements throughout Europe that enhance cooperation among partners and allies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Chase W. Drayer) see less | View Image Page

United States Marine Corps recruiting commercials share a lot of similarities. From swift aircraft landings, to Marines wielding rifles while trudging through various terrain and inclement weather, to the Silent Drill Team performing in crisp dress blue uniforms, these images represent a strong portion of the Corps, but they don’t tell the entire story.



There are other parts of this story where Marines create quiet, influential impacts around the world; one of which is befriending those who come from war-torn regions where Marines have deployed, fought, and lost brothers and sisters in arms.



U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force-Europe are afforded the unique opportunity to strengthen the partnership between the United States and Norway through not just interoperability, bilateral and multilateral training events, but also during one-on-one interactions integrating with the local communities.



Those opportunities brought together one refugee with a powerful story to tell, and a Marine eager to listen during a volunteer event at refugee centers in Setermoen and Sjøvegan.



“One refugee was telling us about how he almost got recruited into Al Qaeda when he was in Syria,” said Sgt. Arion Jeffries, a U.S. Marine with Marine Rotational Force-Europe 20.2 (MRF-E), Marine Forces Europe and Africa. “Just him being able to tell us ‘this is what could have happened to me’ was pretty emotional.”



Though according to Jeffries, the refugee’s first time experiencing the Marine Corps wasn’t with MRF-E. Marines saved his life in Syria.



“Marines were making sure he crossed a bridge successfully and didn’t get hit by any sniper fire, which was a common thing when they tried to get out of that environment,” Jeffries explained. “That’s how he was introduced to the United States Marines. And for him, to have that experience and to see us at the center was impactful.”



Maj. Jordan Nabb, a civil affairs officer with MRF-E 20.2, coordinated with the Norwegian Army’s Allied Training Center to organize the volunteer work for his rotation, which consisted of English and Spanish classes, as well as other activities like canoeing, hiking, and team sports.



“Some of the Marines told me it was life changing because of the connections they made,” said Nabb. “The stories they learned about the refugees, the chance to interact with people from all parts of the world, from Africa, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, Russia, and just having the opportunity to get to know people who we’re normally fighting.”



Since reaching out to the centers two years ago, Marines and Sailors with each Norway rotation have volunteered to assist the refugees, which at times had around 30 refugees.



“We were nervous about Marines coming because we have a lot of people from other countries with their own wars,” said Irene Solvang, a social worker for the center in Sjøvegan. “I was concerned they may be mad at [the Marines], as Americans, but instead they were very happy [Marines] were coming.”



In the past, only English classes were offered, but Nabb introduced team sports and other activities to get more Marines off base and more refugees involved, which has had a positive impact.



“They try to bring a positive energy for people that live here for those who want to participate,” an Albanian refugee said. “We mostly have enjoyed the conversation and learning of English, but I know the kids enjoy the games.”



Some Marines like Lance Cpl. Stanislav Varna volunteered almost every weekend during the rotation. He said events like this are beneficial not only for the refugees but for the Marines as well.



“A successful Marine practices not only his job as a rifleman but also his mental and spiritual well-being,” Varna said. “By interacting with refugees and civilians through volunteer programs like these, you build and maintain your humanity and mental state. When the only people you talk to and hang out with are Marines, you start to disassociate from the real world.”



Overall, one of Varna’s main takeaways was how humbling the experiences are.



“After interacting with the refugees and hearing some of their stories, I've come to realize that there's so many people in this world who go through so much more than anyone can imagine,” he said. “And although that shouldn't mean your own problems don't matter, it does help knowing that you might not be the only one dealing with issues or have gone through rough hardships.”



Going forward, the curriculum at the centers will change as the Marine Corps transitions its presence in Norway to shorter deployments that better synchronize arctic training with Norwegian forces, allow for increased operational readiness, and enable an appropriate balance between training in Norway and large-scale unit training as a naval expeditionary force.



Though Marine activity will be streamlined, Nabb said there are plans to continue interoperability with the refugee centers and possibly give more Marines the chance to practice teaching during the volunteer opportunities while also completing arctic and mountain warfare training.



As Marines in Norway continue their successful work alongside their NATO-counterpart in both the military and community, Solvang will be happy to welcome back Marines to the center.



“The good thing is you don’t only give education and games, you speak with them as people—as humans,” Solvang said.