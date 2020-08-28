Operation Bulldog at Naval Health Clinic Quantico By HM3 Emanuel Rivera

Nothing is more satisfying than seeing three months of your unwavering hard work and dedication pay off as you witness yet another successful Officer Candidate School graduation. Officer Candidate School allows men and women to transition from civilians to poised, confident and renowned Marine Corps Officers. For three years, I have had the pleasure of being a part of this transformation as a General Duty Corpsman at John H. Bradley Branch Clinic, Officer Candidates School (OCS).



During the heat of summer, we take these highly motivated candidates through what we call, OPERATION BULLDOG. Unforgettable is an understatement, these candidates will remember these days for the rest of their lives. For many candidates, OCS is the first time they have had a real challenge in their lives, and this year, we did something that has never been done in the history of the Marine Corps. We graduated candidates during the Covid-19 pandemic.



The question was raised, “how do we effectively and safely graduate 1,100 candidates and not jeopardize the safety of the staff and candidates coming from all over the United States?” Our Navy and Marine Corps team came together and combined some of our most brilliant minds to ensure the safety and security of everyone aboard this mission. By ensuring everyone from E-1 to 0-9 had the chance to share their thoughts and perspective about how to execute the course of action safely, we were able to get unequivocal results. This required us to clear the chalk board, throw away the script and apply an innovative “new normal” to military medicine.



This summer, I was in charge of 50 staff members and as a newly appointed shift leader, I had to reevaluate my understanding of what it means to lead. This cycle taught me patience, integrity, time management, and above all, it taught me what it means to be an effective leader amidst arduous situations. Aside from the back to back heat cases, which required me to fulfill by duty obligations as a Corpsman, I was simultaneously challenged with being a supervisor, administrator, and teacher. While some days felt like an uphill battle, I leaned on my amazing team to help me, and I learned I could not do it all on my own. My team and I worked through blood, sweat, and tears, putting the candidates first and helping each other whenever we were in need. Through the hard times, there were plenty of laughs, good times, and friendships that will last a life time.



Witnessing firsthand the growth in these candidates from day one to their graduation fulfilled an unquenchable thirst. The Marine Corps has an unparalleled opportunity to cultivate strong and intelligent leaders. There is not an experience quite like OPERATION BULLDOG!

