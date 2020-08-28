VILSECK, Germany – A month ago, U.S. Army Spc. Javon Holmes never operated a Stryker Infantry Carrier Vehicle - Dragoon. But by August, he sat with the new squadron commander showing them his mastery of the vehicle’s 30mm cannon in the hottest weather the country has experienced in some time.



Holmes and troopers, assigned to Bull Troop, 1st Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment, completed qualification on their Strykers in preparation for an upcoming deployment to Poland in 2021.



Holmes, a native of Allentown, Pa., stood out among his peers for his excellent scores and aptitude to learn gunnery skills in a short period of time.



“I was impressed by his maturity and how he handled himself given the pressure on him,” said Sgt. Maj. Jeffrey Barker, senior enlisted advisor of the squadron. “With Soldiers like him, the Army will be in good hands for years to come.”



Barker wasn’t the only leader to notice Holmes as a leader. The Bull Troop commander, Capt. Bryan Crossman, could not be any prouder of his Soldier.



“Spc. Holmes is an up and coming Soldier within the troop,” said Crossman. “He continues to serve at a level well beyond that of his peers.”



Holmes finished with a superior rating, scoring an 850 out of 1000 on the Stryker qualification.



He credits his success to the noncommissioned officers who taught not only him but also his peers, Sgt. Ethan Daum and Cpl. Tyler Williams.



“A big part of the Army is learning from others,” said Holmes. “Passing down the information is a critical part to success.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.28.2020 Date Posted: 08.28.2020 05:24 Story ID: 376977 Location: ROSE BARRACKS, DE Hometown: ALLENTOWN, PA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Young Dragoon excels in gunnery, by MAJ John Ambelang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.