CFAS Citadel Pacific 2020

SASEBO, Japan (Aug. 28, 2020) “Exercise, exercise, exercise. Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo is now in a training environment,” rings across the phones of personnel stationed onboard CFAS who are registered in the base’s mass notification system.



Exercise Citadel Pacific 2020 (CP20) was held onboard CFAS Aug. 24-28, 2020. It is an annual, regularly scheduled exercise designed to enhance the training, readiness and capability of Navy security and emergency management forces to respond to threats to Navy installations and units.



“We work hard to create realistic and challenging scenarios for our watch standers,” said Ensign Benetta Thornton, CFAS assistant security officer and anti-terrorism training team lead. “We use these drills to train and test the effectiveness of our response procedures and to provide an excellent opportunity to train with other entities in response to a threat to our base.”



CFAS engaged with other commands including Commander, Navy Region Japan Fire and Emergency Services Sasebo and USS Patriot (MCM 7) through a series of drills to include an entry control point penetration, small boat probe, active shooter, establishing an emergency family assistance center and suicide prevention. CFAS leadership, emergency management, security, public affairs, safety, Fleet and Family Support Center and training department participated throughout the drilling processes.



“Overall, the CP20 exercise went very well for CFAS,” said Roger Goodman, installation training officer and coordinator of the drill. “The response and the responders were very engaged and gained significant training value from the week’s drills.”



Citadel Pacific 2020 differed from years prior, however. The COVID-19 pandemic changed how teams were able to engage and respond to drills.



Goodman said that this year, the pandemic related restrictions forced the training team and watchstanders to incorporate virtual collaboration tools and come up with creative ways to provide briefings and drill safely while maintaining social distancing and minimizing contact, all on a compressed schedule and development timeline



Precautions taken involved using multiple information technology systems ranging from teleconferences to online communication platforms to help limit personnel in a single room, social distancing and protective provisions like masks, gloves and hand sanitizer.



“We wanted to ensure we met all of the training requirements without negatively impacting our personnel,” said Thornton. “We had to include a lot of simulations during the drills to ensure we maintained compliance with the guidance we were given.”



CFAS concluded CP20 on Aug. 28, 2020 with a debrief involving all departments that participated in the drill.



CFAS enables 14 forward-deployed naval forces and 48 tenant commands across 11 geographic locations supporting a community of 7,400 Sailors, civilians, and family members.

