Powertrain Facility is huge win for DoD

Naval Air Station Corpus Christi and the Corpus Christi Army Depot celebrated the opening of the Powertrain Transmission Assembly Building Aug. 27 with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The facility will provide the Army Depot space for aircraft component maintenance with flexible manufacturing space to house component maintenance processes, administrative spaces, rest rooms, support spaces, and a central energy plant. This project is Phase 2 of 7 phases of the expansion, reconfiguration, and relocation of CCAD buildings that are long past their service life.

“CCAD currently operates its component rebuild activities in Building 8, a World War II era structure that has been expanded over the years. The aged facility presents challenges that impede work flow, including inadequate space for shops and equipment, long travel distances and staging times for parts, and air conditioning inefficiency that increases energy costs” said Capt. Chris Jason, NASCC commanding officer. “This new facility is a major step in assuring the long term viability of the Depot and the sustainability of helicopter operations for the DoD.”

The $62.4 million contract was awarded by Naval Facilities Engineering Command Southeast for the 126,479 square-foot facility in September 2017, and they managed the project through completion. The project included demolishing seven Navy-owned buildings within the footprint of the CCAD project.

“First of all, our thoughts and prayers are with those who are currently dealing with Hurricane Laura,” said Col. Joseph Parker, commander, Corpus Christi Army Depot. “The facility is a really huge win for the base and the Department of Defense because of what we do here for the Warfighter.”

The new Powertrain Facility will house rotary wing aircraft component rebuild activities and infrastructure. The facility includes 25 bridge cranes and a medium-voltage duct. It is constructed at a raised level above the 100-year floodplain.

“The team faced many challenges while finishing the project the past few months during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Public Works Officer Cmdr. Eric Hass. “It was a team effort that involved coordination among public works, security, CCAD and the contractor utilizing nonconventional methods when face-to-face meetings could not take place.”

The construction management team worked hard to coordinate efforts during COVID-19 to support the contractor with delivery of materials and provide necessary access to keep the project moving forward. The installation had processes in place to help navigate new access procedures.

“The new facility was phase 2 of 7 total phases and has a design life span of 50 years,” Hass said. “Once all phases are complete, CCAD will see enhanced efficiencies and process flow with these new facilities.”



CCAD is the largest tenant aboard NAS Corpus Christi, occupying nearly 140 acres leased from the station and is the largest industrial employer in South Texas. Established in 1961 as a relatively small maintenance facility for fixed-wing aircraft, CCAD has evolved into the Army’s premier helicopter repair, overhaul and maintenance center.

Naval Air Station Corpus Christi provides the best possible service and material, to support operations of aviation facilities and units of the Naval Air Training Command, CCAD, and other tenant activities and units.