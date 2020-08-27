Officials ask Fort Knox community to remain vigilant during antiterrorism month, beyond

Courtesy Photo | Fort Knox antiterrorism officials are asking the community to remain vigilant in...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Fort Knox antiterrorism officials are asking the community to remain vigilant in spotting and reporting suspicious activities. (Courtesy of Army iWATCH) see less | View Image Page

FORT KNOX, Ky. — Fort Knox antiterrorism officials are asking the community to remain vigilant in spotting and reporting suspicious activities.



In line with Antiterrorism Awareness Month, one official said while the threats seem low at the moment, they are very real.



“Our overall focus is on awareness and vigilance,” said Kevin Mahoney, deputy antiterrorism officer at the installation. “Just be aware of your surroundings; cognizant of what’s going on around you, and if you see something that doesn’t look right, bring it to somebody’s attention.”



According to Mahoney, the awareness month is designed to bring the public’s attention to the threat of terrorism. Threats include everything from criminal activity to angry employees looking for revenge.



“We haven’t really had any incidents here recently but after 9/11, one of the big concerns was people photographing our security procedures,” said Mahoney.



One of the areas they are asking residents to be aware of are the entry control points to the post. In particular, the Chaffee Gate area offers visitors a visual that can be appealing to capture with photos.



“The touristy type of stuff we’re not too concerned with,” said Mahoney. “Granted, if they’re taking a picture of the gate, they shouldn’t be doing that.”



Mahoney admitted that the cancellation of Cadet Summer Training season at the post due to COVID-19 has cut back on much of that.



“One of the examples we use is, we have Cadet Summer Training here, and you’ll get a family whose son just graduated and they’re out at the main gate taking a picture of their son in front of a tank. We’re not worried about that.”



Suspicions grow when someone is taking a picture of what appears to be the tank with a camera or smart device aimed more in the direction of the entry points, said Mahoney.



“COVID has kind of put things at bay,” he said. “But that is something that could be exploited.”



Antiterrorism officials at other installations highlight community involvement as key to successfully thwarting terrorism. Examples of things to watch for include:



— People drawing or measuring important buildings



— Strangers asking questions about security forces or security procedures



— A briefcase, suitcase, backpack or package left unattended



— Cars or trucks left in no-parking zones in front of important buildings



— Intruders found in secure areas



— A person wearing clothes that are too big and bulky, or too hot for the weather



— Strange chemical smells or fumes



— Questions about sensitive information such as building blueprints, security plans or VIP travel schedules without a right or need to know



— Someone purchasing supplies or equipment that can be used to make bombs or weapons, or purchasing uniforms without having the proper credentials



Mahoney said the best way for people to assist law enforcement agencies is to call 911 or the local law enforcement agency.



“Bottom line,” said Mahoney, “if you see something, say something.”