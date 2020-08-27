Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Photo Essay: Sunset at Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport

    Sunset at Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | A sunset scene is shown Aug. 26, 2020, over the Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport at Fort...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2020

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                       

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A sunset scene is shown Aug. 26, 2020, over the Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    The airport is managed by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security Airfield Division and is capable of supporting and refueling all types of aircraft, including an Air Force C-17 Globemaster III and C-130 Hercules as well as Army helicopters such as the UH-60 Black Hawk.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2020
    Date Posted: 08.27.2020 13:08
    Story ID: 376931
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Essay: Sunset at Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    sunset
    airport
    Fort McCoy
    Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport
    sunset scenes

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT