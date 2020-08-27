Photo Essay: Sunset at Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport

Photo By Scott Sturkol | A sunset scene is shown Aug. 26, 2020, over the Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport at Fort...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | A sunset scene is shown Aug. 26, 2020, over the Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport at Fort McCoy, Wis. The airport is managed by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security Airfield Division and is capable of supporting and refueling all types of aircraft, including an Air Force C-17 Globemaster III and C-130 Hercules as well as Army helicopters such as the UH-60 Black Hawk. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

The airport is managed by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security Airfield Division and is capable of supporting and refueling all types of aircraft, including an Air Force C-17 Globemaster III and C-130 Hercules as well as Army helicopters such as the UH-60 Black Hawk.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.



