Commander urges families to anchor large furniture to protect children

WIESBADEN, Germany – U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Commander Col. Mario Washington issued a memo Aug. 24 to residents of Army Family Housing in reference to the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2020, which provided guidance for residents on anchoring furniture items in their homes.



The guidance encourages family members to anchor large furniture that may pose a risk to children if it were to tip over.



According to the NDAA, “the Secretary of Defense shall allow a resident of a military family housing unit to anchor any furniture, television, or large appliances to the wall of the unit for purposes of preventing such item from tipping over without incurring a penalty or obligation to repair the wall upon vacating the unit.”



A report conducted by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission showed that between 2000 and 2018, there were 459 reported tip-over-related deaths involving children 17 years old and younger.



To prevent a tip-over incident, follow these safety tips from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission in any home where children live or visit:

• Anchor furniture to the wall – install low-cost anchoring devices that can prevent TVs, dressers, bookcases and other furniture or appliances from tipping.

• Always place TVs on a sturdy, low base and push the TV as far back as possible, particularly if anchoring is not possible.

• Avoid displaying or storing items, such as toys and remotes, in places where kids might be tempted to climb up to reach for them.

• Store heavier items on lower shelves or in lower drawers.

• If purchasing a new TV, consider recycling older ones not currently used. If moving the older TV to another room, be sure it is anchored properly to the wall.

• Keep TVs and cable cords out of reach of children.

• Supervise children in rooms where these safety tips have not been followed.



For information on properly anchoring items, visit www.anchorit.gov.



Residents can also call the Directorate of Public Works at (0611)143-548-4357 for assistance on the proper way to anchor furnishings and to ensure electrical and water lines aren’t damaged, which could result in charges to residents for unnecessary damages.



Read the memorandum for residents at U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden at https://home.army.mil/wiesbaden/index.php/about/Garrison/directorate-public-works/housing-services-office.