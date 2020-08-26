NMRTC Camp Lejeune Diversity Council honors Women's Equality Day

Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Camp Lejeune's Diversity Council hosted their monthly Diversity Event on 26 August. The socially distanced gathering honored the 100th anniversary of the passing of the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote. Coincidentally falling on Women's Equality Day, the event featured readings and a guest speaker, CMDCM (Retired) Michelle Brooks who most recently served as Command Master Chief of NMRTC Camp Lejeune. Brooks spoke about the history of Women's Equality Day and her own personal struggles and triumph as a woman serving in the Navy. "Buckle down, work hard, set goals, there's a lot of firsts to achieve," said Brooks. "The most important thing for all of us to do is be kind, be respectful, treat everyone as you would expect them to treat you…those three things alone will help you achieve any goal that you set for yourself.”

NMRTC Camp Lejeune Commander Reginald Ewing applauded Brooks' contributions to the Navy and her encouragement of fellow female sailors.

The NMRTC Camp Lejeune Diversity Council strives to promote an environment of inclusion and acceptance throughout the command and among its sailors.

