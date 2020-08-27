Wiesbaden Exchange Shopper Takes Home $10,000 Shopping Spree

Courtesy Photo | Army & Air Force Exchange Service Wiesbaden General Manager Brian Smith (first on...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Army & Air Force Exchange Service Wiesbaden General Manager Brian Smith (first on right), presents Emily Jennings with a $10,000 mock check at the Clay Kaserne food court. Jennings won a $10,000 shopping spree courtesy of the Exchange’s Subway Sip. Rip. Ultimate Trip sweepstakes. (courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

WIESBADEN, Germany – For Emily Jennings, lunch with her family turned into the memory of a lifetime.



Jennings, a civilian public affairs specialist with U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden, won a $10,000 shopping spree courtesy of the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s Subway Sip. Rip. Ultimate Trip sweepstakes.



Jennings is a regular at the Clay Kaserne Subway, routinely dining during her lunch hour at work, sometimes meeting her husband and two sons.



“My co-workers have teased me about it, but I’ve been eating at Subway nearly every day,” Jennings said.



Jennings was dining with her family on the day she won. Her son pulled the game tab off his brother’s drink, revealing a $10,000 Exchange shopping spree.



“I had to go online to make sure it was legit,” Jennings said. “It’s been very cool to win something this big.”



The sweepstakes is part of the Exchange’s 125th anniversary celebration.



“Exchange sweepstakes have always been a critical component in strengthening the bond with our community,” said Wiesbaden Exchange General Manager Brian Smith. “It really emphasizes our commitment to you to save money and show we give back.”



Smith recently presented the Jennings family with a $10,000 mock check, officially confirming the prize.



“This blew us away,” Jennings said. “I am really grateful to the Exchange and Subway. They’ve been awesome supporting the community during this pandemic.”



Smith said he feels fortunate to be a part of such a wonderful event.



“Congratulations to the Jennings family,” Smith said. “The Exchange is honored to serve and celebrate with you.”



Several weeks after Jennings’ win, she and co-worker Lisa Bishop were leaving Subway with their lunches when Bishop peeled a $1,000 winning ticket off of her Subway cup.



“Emily is a lucky charm,” said Bishop, adding that she never would have imagined winning after Jennings already finding a top-prize ticket. “I was surprised, grateful and still a little envious over her larger win.”



Across the globe, at Marine Corp Air Station Futenma, Japan, friends from the same Marine unit, Cpl. “Paul” In B. Lee and Sgt. Jacob Myers, both won $10,000 Exchange shopping sprees two weeks apart in the same sweepstakes.



Story by Sgt. 1st Class Taresha Hill, AAFES Public Affairs, with contributions from Anna Morelock, USAG Wiesbaden Public Affairs.