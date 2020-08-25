USS Manchester Change of Command

SAN DIEGO (August 25, 2020) – The Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Manchester (LCS 14) held a change of command ceremony while pierside at Naval Base San Diego, August 25.



Cmdr. Colin Corridan, a native of Springfield, Mass., assumed command of the ship from Cmdr. Aaron Anderson, a native of Cedar Rapids, Iowa.



Anderson completed a successful command tour with Manchester, which included multiple ship-wide availability events, installation and testing of the LCS mine warfare mission package and tasking in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations.



“I could not have completed such a successful 22-month tour without the support and guidance I received from the crew, Chief’s Mess and wardroom,” said Anderson.



Anderson’s next assignment is Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center in San Diego.



Corridan, who recently served as commanding officer of USS Fort Worth (LCS 3), said, “I look forward to working with you all to take us into the future of mine warfare.”



USS Manchester is one of four mine warfare littoral combat ships assigned to Mine Division TWELVE including USS Tulsa (LCS 16), USS Charleston (LCS 18), and USS Cincinnati (LCS 20).



LCS vessels are highly versatile, mission-focused surface combatants designed to operate in the littorals, as well as on the open ocean. The ship platform is designed to respond to evolving threats through integration with innovative surface engagement, mine hunting, and sonar technology. The LCS satisfies a vital need for the United States Navy to operate in shallow water as well as the high seas.

