Courtesy Photo | NAVFAC Washington completes construction of modern barracks at Naval Air Station...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | NAVFAC Washington completes construction of modern barracks at Naval Air Station Patuxent River. A ribbon cutting ceremony was hosted by Naval Air Station Patuxent River Public Affairs Aug. 24. 2020. The 108,000 square foot, multi-story housing barracks has 73 two-bedroom units for unaccompanied enlisted Sailors. see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON (NNS) -- A ribbon cutting ceremony was held for new enlisted barracks at Naval Air Station (NAS) Patuxent River, Md., Aug. 24.



“This is such an important project for [NAS Patuxent River] because it represents a commitment to our most vital assets, our U.S. Navy Sailors,” said Capt. Christopher Cox, NAS Patuxent River commanding officer. “The new barracks was designed and located on base with their needs in mind.”



The 108,000 square foot, multi-story housing barracks has 73 two-bedroom units for unaccompanied enlisted Sailors.



“It gets our Sailors out of 1970’s era facilities that were in poor condition, had no kitchenette and were configured for six Sailors using a shared [bathroom],” said Cmdr. Grant Watanabe. Public Works Officer, NAS Patuxent River. “It implements a key part of our Installation Development Plan. The new barracks is just across the street from our Commissary, NEX, Navy Lodge and future facilities which make up our Town Center.”



Outside of the barracks is a plaza that leads to a basketball court, seating, gazebo, and storage facilities designed for bicycles. Inside, the facility features multi-purpose and reading rooms for relaxation and entertainment. Sailors also have access to a pool table, ping-pong table and an indoor basketball game among other recreational amenities.



“This project is significant for NAS Patuxent River in that it utilizes an efficient amount of space on the building site to house many Sailors to live and thrive in this five story mid-rise facility environment,” said Robert Cipolloni, NAVFAC Washington construction manager. “The design of the interior space-plan layout of this building contains a ‘double-loaded corridor’ in which rooms are flanked on either side of the corridor, allowing a maximum number of guests in a minimum number of square footage of space.”



Ceremony attendees were given a tour of the new barracks after the ribbon was cut. Sailors will begin moving into the new barracks Sept. 1.



The $36.4 million contract was awarded to Harkins Builders, Inc. April 2018. The contract increased to $39.4 million with the change orders including furniture.