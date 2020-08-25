Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bragg site briefs senior Army leader

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2020

    Story by Timothy Hoyle 

    DLA Disposition Services

    The commanding general for Army Forces Command visited the Defense Logistics Agency facility at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, July 14 to see some of the ways the agency supports his forces.

    Terry Harrington, DLA Disposition Services’ area manager there, said that he and his staff were honored to brief Army Gen. Michael Garrett on the processes used to support warfighters serviced by the Fort Bragg site, especially as they relate to Army readiness efforts like divestiture and Retrograde Warehouse Team support.

    “We walked him through -- step by step -- the procedures we employ when accepting a vehicle from the moment it’s turned into the RWT until we take accountability of it,” Harrington said.

    With help from 82nd Airborne staff members, Harrington said briefers outlined the efficiencies the processes they use and how it benefits the Army.

    “It is equally important to note that he conveyed to everyone at the brief that DLA Disposition Services has been exemplary in its support, and that he was going to ‘call the DLA director and relay [his] appreciation,’” Harrington said.

