Task Force Illini conducts active shooter drill

“The importance of force protection is to ensure the safety of the U.S forces and all other personnel on this post,” said Maj. Randy McCraney, Task Force Illini’s provost marshall, and resident of Chicago.

Soldiers on the force protection (FORCEPRO) team worked in conjunction with their multinational counterparts, including the Ukrainian quick reactionary force to ensure the safety of the post and Soldiers and civilians assigned here.

“FORCEPRO is the ability for us to put a dedicated group together that stays updated on drills and training in order to act quickly in securing the perimeter or objective in a life or death situation,” said Master Sgt. Ryan Crews, team leader for the designated guard force and resident of Mount Vernon, Illinois. “FORCEPRO is very important here because this mission isn’t a combat mission. These teams are important because they stay ready for the heat of the moment.”



After the drill, the FORCEPRO team conducted an after-action review in which they clarified communication and notification methods, made suggestions regarding accountability and staffing, and discussed other logistics.

“Considering that this was our second time conducting the drill, I think it went great. We covered the areas we needed to cover,” said Crews.

Task Force Illini is the command element of Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine, which is responsible for training, advising and mentoring the Ukrainian cadre at CTC-Y in order to improve Armed Forces Ukraine’s training capacity and defense capabilities.

