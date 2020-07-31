Photo By Amanda Sullivan | Col. Niave Knell salutes Brig. Gen. James Bonner, Maneuver Support Center of...... read more read more Photo By Amanda Sullivan | Col. Niave Knell salutes Brig. Gen. James Bonner, Maneuver Support Center of Excellence and Fort Leonard Wood commanding general, as she takes on the roles of commandant of the U.S. Army Military Police School and chief of the MP Regiment today at the John B. Mahaffey Museum Complex’s MP Regimental Room. (Photo by Brian Hill) see less | View Image Page

USAMPS bids farewell to Bisacre, welcomes Knell

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. — The U.S. Army Military Police School said farewell to Brig. Gen. Brian Bisacre and welcomed Col. Niave Knell during a change-of-commandant ceremony today at the MP Regimental Room in the John B. Mahaffey Museum Complex.



Knell is the 51st commandant and chief of the MP Corps.



Brig. Gen. James Bonner, Maneuver Support Center of Excellence and Fort Leonard Wood commanding general, was the presiding officer at the ceremony, which was also streamed live on social media.



Bonner said the role of the commandant is an “immense responsibility” that “has tremendous impact on our Army.”



“Brian, you leave behind a legacy that will guide your regiment for years, if not decades,” he added. “The (MSCoE) and the Army owe you and your team a debt of gratitude – well done.”



Bonner welcomed Knell back to Fort Leonard Wood adding that she has “served in every leadership role, from platoon leader to brigade command.”



“You’re ready, and I think your experience as the Chief of Staff for U.S. Army North makes you a phenomenal asset to our team,” he said.



Bisacre reflected on the achievements of USAMPS and the regiment while under his command.



“There’s certainly a long laundry list of great things that have happened over the past two years,” he said. “I’m certainly proud of the team who got us to where we are today … but what I am most proud of is how you all did it – with professionalism, class, a whole bunch of grit, and always in the best interest of people and the mission. We did it the right way, with great organizational behaviors, and the results flowed. That’s how good units operate.”



Bisacre – who moves on to assume the duties of deputy chief of staff for operations, plans and training at U.S. Army Reserve Command, Fort Bragg, North Carolina – also congratulated Knell on taking command of the regiment.



“The old cliché holds very true here,” he said. “You are absolutely the right officer at the right time to lead USAMPS and the regiment into the future.”



Knell has previously served at Fort Leonard Wood as the 14th Military Police Brigade commander. She thanked her family and friends and said she feels very fortunate to be back in Missouri.



“To the MP community as a whole, I am honored and humbled to be your 51st commandant and chief of the regiment,” she said. “General Bisacre and the USAMPS team have paved a great way forward for the military police.”