Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District completes Lorain breakwater repairs

BUFFALO, NY– The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District completed repairs to the Lorain breakwater located in Lake Erie in the Port of Lorain, Lorain County, Ohio, on August 5, 2020.



Approximately 50 linear feet of the breakwater was repaired, which was void with a stone base and vertical sheet pile on top. Additionally, any of the remaining cracks were also repaired and solar powered lights were added across both sides of the entire breakwater. A cell of the Lorain breakwater was removed in 2017 due to falling in disrepair.



"A breakwater is the first line of defense against the turbulent tides of Lake Erie for many of our lake front communities. As we face the reality of rising lake levels, diligence is required to ensure the safety and navigability of many harbors in the Great Lakes region,” Rep. Marcy Kaptur (OH 9th District) said at the start of construction in May. “I appreciate the Army Corps of Engineers' partnership and attention to this important investment for the City of Lorain and its commercial and recreational harbor users and look forward to future efforts that have a direct, substantive effect on our lake front communities."



Great Lakes Dock and Materials, LLC completed the $2.1 million contract. Breakwater repairs began in May.



“The Army Corps is continually looking for ways to work collaboratively with stakeholders on all of Lake Erie’s harbors,” said Russ Brandenburg, USACE Buffalo District senior project manager. “The Lorain Harbor repair is a perfect example of how our strong collaboration with the Port of Lorain has resulted in positive benefits through infrastructure improvements for Lake Erie and the public that use it.”



To view and download hi-res photos and videos of the Lorain Harbor breakwater repairs please visit: https://flic.kr/s/aHsmP9Lcex