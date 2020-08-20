NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Holds Change of Command

Photo By Kambra Blackmon | 200820-N-WN504-1190 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (Aug. 20, 2020) Capt. Timothy...... read more read more Photo By Kambra Blackmon | 200820-N-WN504-1190 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (Aug. 20, 2020) Capt. Timothy Griffin, left, relieves Capt. Terrel Fisher, right, of command of Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center Bahrain (FLC) onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, Aug. 20, 2020. NAVSUP FLC Bahrain is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and employing a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel, NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter. see less | View Image Page

Capt. Timothy Griffin relieved Capt. Terrel Fisher as commanding officer of Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Bahrain during a ceremony onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, Aug. 20.



Fisher assumed command of NAVSUP FLC Bahrain on Aug. 30, 2018, after serving as logistics branch head, Chief of Naval Operations, Supply Ordnance and Logistics Operations (CNO N41).



During his time as commanding officer, Fisher accomplished leading NAVSUP FLC Bahrain in executing 6,000 installation and ship support contracts valued at $260 million; 57,000 pallets of parts and provisions; 10 million pounds of mail; 10,000 household goods shipments; and 5.2 million gallons of fuel in direct support of Operations Inherent Resolve and Freedom’s Sentinel.



“It has been an absolute honor and privilege to serve with the talented team of NAVSUP professionals in Bahrain, United Arab Emirates and Oman,” said Fisher. “I’m amazed everyday by the team’s genuine dedication and amazing proficiency in providing logistics support operations for warfighters and dependents throughout the region. I will always cherish this opportunity to serve with the finest professionals in the Navy.”



Fisher’s next assignment is at NAVSUP Headquarters as the assistant commander of Operations and Warfare Engagement (N3/N5).



Griffin is NAVSUP FLC Bahrain’s fifth commanding officer. Before assuming his new position, Griffin served as the director of Operations and Plans for Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support. He is a qualified Naval Aviation and Surface Warfare Supply Corps officer, a member of the Defense Acquisition Corps, a graduate of the Naval Postgraduate School and the Naval War College Command and Staff Program.



“It is a tremendous honor to join the NAVSUP FLC Bahrain team,” said Griffin. “There is no more important place to support our mission partners than here in the heart of the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. I’m excited to serve alongside this outstanding team and to help continue our stellar reputation and service to U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and the 33 nations of Combined Maritime Forces. I want to thank Capt. Fisher for his outstanding leadership and dedication to this command."



NAVSUP FLC Bahrain is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and employing a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel, NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter.



