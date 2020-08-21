USS Theodore Roosevelt Sailor wins Aviation Ordnanceman of the Year

NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, Calif. (Aug. 20, 2020) – Aviation Ordnanceman First Class Nicholas Beemer was selected as the 2020 John Finn Aviation Ordnanceman of the Year.



Beemer, assigned to USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) was nominated by his chain of command because of his professionalism and teamwork with special emphasis placed on sustained, superior performance within the aviation ordnanceman community.



“Winning Aviation Ordnanceman of the Year is a huge accomplishment,” said Beemer. “It’s the most prestigious award that you can win as an aviation ordnanceman.”



The award is named in honor of Lt. John W. Finn, a World War II Medal of Honor recipient and former Chief Aviation Ordnanceman and has been presented annually to one Sailor in the aviation ordnance community since 1985. Sailors throughout the fleet were nominated for the award based upon their professionalism, military bearing, and community service.



“I knew I was being submitted for the award,” said Beemer. “When you win at the command level, you go to the next selection round which equates to being put against the winners from other commands throughout the fleet. It’s amazing and I didn’t think I would get selected for it. Getting the phone call was a very surreal feeling.”



Master Chief Aviation Ordnanceman Patrick Maxie, Beemer’s department leading chief petty officer, said that the aviation ordnanceman community is the embodiment of teamwork as every job with ordnance requires two or more people.



“AO1 Beemer represents the spirit of the community,” said Maxie. “He has been assigned to three of our five divisions in the department and he volunteers routinely in a fourth. He has

always been a team-first Sailor and we are very proud of him.”



The Aviation Ordnanceman community is a tight knit community and Beemer has said he doesn't take that for granted.



“To be an AO and hang out with my brothers and sisters every day, I see that sense of camaraderie we have among each other,” said Beemer. “That camaraderie pushes you to continue on that career path. It helped me stay in the Navy and made me want to see how far I can go.”



Beemer attributes his success to his fellow shipmates, work ethic and positive outlook.



“I think the reason why I’m here today is because of my commitment to having a positive outlook regardless of the situation I find myself in,” said Beemer. “Hard work, knowing your job, accomplishing tasks on time, performing to the best of your abilities, and positivity is the recipe for success.”



Theodore Roosevelt is America’s fourth Nimitz-class aircraft carrier with a crew of nearly 5,000 Sailors who support and conduct air operations at sea. Theodore Roosevelt returned to San Diego after a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific July 9.



