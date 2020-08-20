Red Flag-Rescue maintainers

During any high-end readiness exercise there will be constant aircraft launches. Whether it’s for a search and rescue mission, aerial refueling, or to transport cargo, aircraft will always need to take off from the flight line. Aircraft maintainers work tirelessly behind the scenes to launch these vital aircraft, and Red Flag-Rescue 20-2 is no exception.



Red Flag-Rescue is the department of defense’s premier combat search and rescue exercise. During this high-end training exercise Airmen and partners are put through realistic combat scenarios located in simulated contested, degraded, and operationally limited environments.



Included in this training are aircraft maintainers who are pushed to spin up aircraft rapidly allowing pilots and other aircrew to execute their missions effectively and efficiently. During the training they are thrown into conditions they wouldn’t normally face while at home.



“This prepares my airman in a lot of ways for what deployments are going to be like,” said Tech. Sgt. Damon Chase, 855th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron expediter. “Where we will have minimal manning, we don’t have all the parts we necessarily want, and you’re seeing a lot more of the deployment type breaks. For example at home station we don’t do a lot of brown outs, we don’t land in a dusty environment where the rotors kick up a lot of dirt and rocks and the pilots can’t see. So this helps prepare them for the sort of environment they will be working in when they do deploy.”



Not only are these Airmen getting the technical training they need to be successful downrange, they are also networking and meeting their peers across each airframe.



“It’s great for them to work here and meet these folks from the other squadrons and units and build friendships,” Chase said. “So when you’re downrange you’re not walking into an unfamiliar hangar and asking for parts or for help. You’re going to an old buddy and asking. This also helps them when a problem pops up, they are able to reach out to one of their peers that may have seen this problem before and get aid that way.”



During these uncertain times, the importance of high-end readiness has only grown more important. Personnel recovery will always be an essential mission during and after the COVID-19 pandemic. And the Air Force’s aircraft maintainers strive to ensure the safety of all Air Force assets in order to complete those mission.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.20.2020 Date Posted: 08.21.2020 14:35 Story ID: 376539 Location: TUCSON, AZ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Red Flag-Rescue maintainers, by SrA Cheyenne Powers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.