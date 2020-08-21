Work on five new battle simulations buildings continues in 200 block at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Work on five new battle simulations buildings in the 200 block is shown Aug. 20, 2020,...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Work on five new battle simulations buildings in the 200 block is shown Aug. 20, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Contractor MDM Construction Supply of Rockford, Ill., is constructing the new buildings and related infrastructure. The projected completion date is September 2020. The Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works is overseeing the work completion. The new simulations buildings, when completed, will be managed by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Mobility, Training and Security. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

The construction project of five new battle simulations buildings in the 200 block is progressing well at Fort McCoy, Directorate of Public Works (DPW) officials said.



Contractor MDM Construction Supply of Rockford, Ill., is completing the project, and the projected completion date is September, said DPW General Engineer Nicholas Perna.



When completed, the new simulation buildings will be managed by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Mobility, Training and Security (DPTMS).

The new simulation buildings will offer more opportunities to bring in more training, said DPTMS Training Support Officer Rob Weisbrod.



“With the new buildings, the garrison will able to co-locate all simulators together to provide a one-stop service for units conducting training on post,” Weisbrod said. “This will allow Fort McCoy to fully support a ‘live-virtual-constructive integrated training environment (LVCITE).’”



Simulators and trainers currently in use at Fort McCoy include the Reconfigurable Vehicle Tactical Trainer; Virtual Battle Space Simulation; Call-For-Fire Trainer; Engagement Skills Trainer; Virtual Clearance Training Suite; HMMWV (High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle) and Mine-Resistant Ambush-Protected Egress Assistance Trainers; Un-stabilized Gunnery Trainer-Crew, Rough-Terrain Cargo Handler simulator, 660 Interactive Truck Driver simulator, All-Terrain Lifter Army System forklift simulator, and Medical Simulation Training Center, Weisbrod said.



When other simulations training moves into the new buildings, it could also include driving simulators, a tactical vehicle safety facility, and more.



“The Army Reserve, for example, is looking to purchase the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle simulator and placing it there,” Weisbrod said. “The buildings will be configured so that future simulators can be fielded and housed in any of the new buildings.”



More planning and preparation on how the new Simulations Center and Mission Command Campus — the 200 block — will be set up will continue throughout the coming months, Weisbrod said.



“When it’s all ready, it’s going to be a great training campus for the installation,” Weisbrod said.



Throughout the past decade, Fort McCoy has experienced unprecedented facility modernization, according to the 2020 Fort McCoy Executive Summary, which is produced by the Fort McCoy Garrison.



The improvement effort also has included training-area development and expansion, increased training and customer-support capacity, and improved quality-of-life opportunities.



Construction projects like this also contributed to the installation’s $1.18 billion economic impact to local communities near the post in fiscal year 2019, according to the executive summary. Data show $27.6 million in new construction at Fort McCoy during fiscal year 2019.



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”