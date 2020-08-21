Queens, NY Sailor Honored as Camp Lemonnier Member in the Spotlight

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – Culinary Specialist 1st Class Laking Graham, from Queens, New York, is the billeting leading petty officer and was recognized as the Camp Lemonnier Member in the Spotlight, Aug. 18, 2020. Located in an austere environment, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, is a U.S. Navy base located in the Horn of Africa and is the only enduring U.S. military base on the continent of Africa.



“I am extremely proud of Petty Officer Graham and congratulate him on his nomination as the Camp Lemonnier Member in the Spotlight,” said Master Chief Bruce Forester, command master chief of Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. “It’s not easy being deployed from home to an environment like the one we have here, but Petty Officer Lewis exemplifies the Navy’s core values of honor, courage and commitment and is an outstanding representative of our command and our nation.”



Camp Lemonnier provides, operates and sustains superior service in support of combat readiness and security of ships, aircraft, detachments and personnel for regional and combatant command requirements, enabling operations and providing stability in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-African Nations relations.



Graham, a 1997 graduate of Central Islip High School, credits his success in the Navy to his superiors and their trust in him.



“I credit my leadership for believing in me and for allowing me to make judgment calls relating to the job,” Graham said. “Additionally, they give me the opportunity and the confidence to lead a department.”



According to Navy officials, maintaining maritime superiority is a vital part of a Navy that is present today and prepared for tomorrow. The impact affects Americans and their interests around the world, as more than 70 percent of the Earth is covered by water and 90 percent of all trade travels by sea.



"The United States Navy requires the best and brightest to keep our fleet ready and able for any test that comes before us," said Captain Kyle Schuman, commanding officer of Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. “Petty Officer Graham is the epitome of these standards and represents Sailors who personify the fighting spirit of America and serve with honor and courage to protect liberty around the globe."



Though there are many ways for Sailors to earn distinction in their command, community and career, Graham is proud of his involvement with the CLDJ Echo Six Association.



“Echo Six has played a vital role in the community for me,” said Graham. “As one of the Echo Six representatives, I help conduct recreational events and fundraising events helping to boost morale throughout Camp.”



Graham credits the camaraderie of the U.S. Navy as a reason for joining; and, even though Graham is the first in his family to serve in the military, he appreciates and is proud of the responsibilities that come with wearing the uniform.



“I wanted to be part of an organization that emphasizes unity,” Graham said. “I am proud to wear the Navy uniform and to represent my country and my family as a whole. I love the way society and my community view me as a hero and as a role model.”



As a member of the U.S. Navy, Graham, and other Sailors stationed at Camp Lemonnier and around the world, know they are a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who will follow.



“Having the opportunity to assist and help individuals with their living accommodations,” Graham says, “is what I like and enjoy most about my job and the leadership role that I’ve been put in.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.21.2020 Date Posted: 08.21.2020 05:16 Story ID: 376480 Location: DJ Hometown: QUEENS, NY, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Queens, NY Sailor Honored as Camp Lemonnier Member in the Spotlight, by PO3 Colin Sens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.