Bonhomme Richard Sailors Meritoriously Advanced for Shipboard Damage Control Efforts

Eight Sailors assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) were meritoriously advanced to the next paygrade during a promotion ceremony held pier side on Naval Base San Diego, July 31.



“It is my great honor to be able to recognize the true courageous efforts of this team and to meritoriously advance the following personnel,” said Capt. G. S. Thoroman, Bonhomme Richard’s commanding officer who presented the advancements while commenting on the heroic actions that led to the Sailors being recognized.



Receiving the meritorious paygrade boosts are Damage Controlman 2nd Class Jeffrey Garvin, Hull Technician 2nd Class Joshua Henderson, Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Hayley Craig, Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Ray Smith, Machinist Mate 3rd Class Joshua Jones, Damage Controlman 3rd Class Jaden Butor, Religious Program Specialist 3rd Class David Miller, and Damage Controlman 3rd Class Dominick Hawkins.



On the morning of July 12, a fire broke out aboard the ship while it was moored pier side at Naval Base San Diego. Though all shipboard Sailors are highly trained in firefighting and damage control, these sailors set themselves apart from the crowd, Thoroman said.



At the onset of the fire, the crew immediately responded, taking the initiative to combat the fire while simultaneously making calls for assistance to Naval Base San Diego’s Federal Firefighters.



“The training we received on how to properly investigate gave us the upper hand in finding where the fires were and how to combat them in a safe and effective manner,” said Hull Maintenance Technician 1st Class Joshua Henderson.



Recognizing Sailors for outstanding achievements through meritorious advancements isn’t uncommon. In fact, it’s become a regular part of the Navy’s twice-annual enlisted advancement cycles over the past six years through what’s called the Meritorious Advancement Program (MAP).



Navy Leadership gives commanding officers quotas to advance eligible Sailors to paygrades E-3 to E-6 twice each year through MAP.



The idea is that command leadership knows who their best performers are. MAP gives those deckplate leaders the ability to advance Sailors when they are ready. This also gives those CO’s the ability shape their workforce at the local level with proven talent.



Commands can also request additional quotas from Navy leadership when circumstances warrant. That’s what happened for these Bonhomme Richard Sailors as Navy leadership authorized the advancements outside of the normal MAP season.



USS Bonhomme Richard is in its homeport of San Diego where it is going through a maintenance availability, which began in 2018.

